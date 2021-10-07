The new Trion combine range is the final stage in the total replacement of the Claas combine range, following the introduction of the new generation Lexion Hybrid and straw-walker combines.

Within the 20 models available, the base Trion range comprises two 500-range 5-straw walker models, three 600 range 6-straw walker models – including the Trion 640 which provides a new entry point into the 6-straw walker market – and three 700-range Hybrid models, of which two have a single rotor and one has twin rotors.

At its heart the new Trion relies on well-proven Claas straw-walker and Hybrid threshing technology, but incorporates many features that set completely new performance standards on combines of this size.

Several key new features within the Trion set it apart:

The extensive range of 20 models available;

The range of threshing systems available: straw walker, single rotor Hybrid and twin-rotor Hybrid;

The massive separation area for high-capacity threshing;

Jet Stream standard across all models;

New British-built Cummins engines that provide optimum power for the size of combine;

Wide availability of wheeled, tracked Terra Trac and Montana hillside models;

A new design of Claas cab that brings higher cab comfort standards;

Tank capacities that set a new standard for this size of combine;

Extensive range of chopping options.

Extensive model range

Common to all Trion models is the well-proven APS primary threshing system designed to thresh out up to 90% of grains, leaving just the harder-to-thresh grains for the secondary separation system.

For greater throughput capacity, Trion 500 and 700 range machines are fitted with a 1,420mm wide threshing system, increasing to 1,700mm for Trion 600 models.

The 450mm diameter accelerator and a 600mm diameter closed threshing drum is some 33% larger than the threshing drum on the Tucano, meaning the concave on Trion 600 models is 31% larger than on the Tucano 450, and the concave on Trion 700 models 9% bigger than on the Tucano 580.

The front concaves are interchangeable and the speed of all three drums is synchronised and adjusted using Cebis, which is also used for adjusting the concaves, which are also synchronised.

Secondary separation

All 5- and 6-straw walker Trion 500 and 600 models use the well proven Claas Multifinger Separation System (MSS). The straw walkers use an open walker design and are 4.4m long with four steps.

The total separation area for Trion 500 models is 6.25m2 rising to 7.48m2 for the Trion 600, which is a considerable increase on the Tucano and the largest of any combines of this size on the market.

Trion 730/720 Hybrid models come with a single 4.2m long and 570mm diameter rotor with six grates, while the larger Trion 750 has twin 4.2m long and 445mm diameter rotors with five grates.

A new feature for combines this size is the hydraulic adjustment of four rotor flap ‘bomb doors’ and rotor speed is infinitely adjusted independently of the APS system using Cebis.

Another new feature on Claas combines of this size is the extremely efficient Jet Stream cleaning system using six or eight turbine fans, meaning this is now used across the complete Claas range.

Trion 600/500 models have the option of 3D sieves with 4D sieves also available on Trion 700 models. Other options also include Auto Slope fan speed adjustment, Cruise Pilot, Auto Crop Flow and either Cemos Dialog or full Cemos Automatic.

Cummins engine power

Power for the Trion range comes from e Cummins 6-cylinder 8.9 or 6.7L Stage V standard engines and have Dynamic Power to reduce engine power when not under load. The rated engine speed is just 1,900rpm dropping to 1,650 for road travel, so further helping to save fuel.

An unprecedented six Trion models are available with either Terra Trac crawler tracks or Montana hillside compensation, starting from the Trion 530.

Latest in cab design

A new cab design offers larger windscreen and narrower A-pillars for greater visibility over the cutterbar, along with new seats that can swivel 30° each way, footrests and fully adjustable 12-inch Cebis touchscreen colour monitor.

All the main combine functions can also be activated using buttons on the armrest.

Tank sizes range for 8,000L on the Trion 520 up to a class-leading 12,000L on the Trion 750. The unloading auger swings through 105° for easy visibility and unloading rates range from 90 to 130L/second. A pivoting spout is also available as an option.

