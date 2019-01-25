Commercial manager: Do you want to join our growing team?

AgriLand is currently looking to recruit an experienced commercial manager to join its professional and dedicated team.

Prior sales experience is essential and applicants will preferably have a good understanding of online/digital media and the agricultural sector.

You will be a valued member of our senior management team, reporting to the managing director.



You will be our senior sales executive and will make a significant contribution to directing and defining our online presence.

This is an exciting role for a seasoned, self-motivated and ambitious sales professional with the opportunity to have a major impact in creating and leading the commercial department in a vibrant digital media company.

Advertisement Excellent negotiator and communicator;

Previous experience, preferably of online advertising, direct marketing, local advertising, or any agricultural, advertising or digital media background;

Excellent presentation skills with the ability to sell at all decision-making levels;

Minimum of five years business development / sales background;

Experience in direct sales, canvassing and cold calling;

Flexible and able to quickly adapt to new situations;

Network of contacts in the agricultural sector is a definite bonus;

Bachelor’s degree desirable;

Good knowledge/experience of the internet as a commercial tool and interest in social media;

Ability to work with minimal supervision while maintaining focus and productivity to meet deadlines;

Proficiency in MS Office tools and all things internet;

Interest in / knowledge of the agricultural sector in Ireland is desirable;

Own car plus a full clean driving licence. Applicants should be proficient in the following areas :

If this sounds like a challenge you’re interested in and capable of rising to, we want to hear from you.

Please forward a detailed CV and cover letter to [email protected].

About us

Established in 2013, AgriLand has revolutionised how farmers and agricultural professionals keep up-to-date with what’s happening within the sector – both at a domestic and international level.