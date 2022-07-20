Dairy farmers are constantly looking for ways to reduce their labour and save time while improving their herd’s productivity. In response to this, a vast range of herd management apps have been developed in recent years to help dairy farmers manage their workload.

However, when deciding on a suitable herd management app, farmers should consider which app is most suitable to their farming system.

Some apps offer the recording of singular tasks only, such as calf registration, and can be quite expensive.

Farmers should consider utilising an app with an integrated system, which combines all of the herd’s data from the farmer’s phone, electronic identification (EID) reader and electronic recording systems in the parlour.

Kingswood Computing Ltd. offers an integrated Herd App that allows farmers to record cattle movements, calf registrations and veterinary recordings.

The Herd App also allows combines the herd’s data with milking parlours, drafting units, and heat detection facilities, so all of the herd’s data is together in one app.

Furthermore, Kingswood has well established and trusted links with vets, marts and factories, which aids in reducing time spent entering information in apps.

Comprehensive solution

Kingswood has been developing and supporting functional, easy-to-use software for dairy and beef farmers since 1987.

The Kingswood Herd App contains the key recording requirements for bovine livestock farms, such as:

Dairy and beef herd management;

Compliancy with national and EU regulations;

Mobile herd recording based on tablets and smartphone apps.

The Kingswood Herd App costs €190/year. However, Kingswood offers farmers a free 30-day trial of their app prior to payment.

Kingswood aims to make every farmer’s job easier. As such, its support team works with the farmer to understand their business’ requirements, to aid in the installation of the software, to providing training and on-going support.

Kingswood’s highly trained staff and experienced farmer agents work with the farmer to ensure that they get the best from all of Kingswood’s systems.

Easy-to-use herd management app

All of Kingswood’s products are highly usable, scalable, and fully integrated to provide a one-stop shop for the farmer’s requirements.

Discussing their experience with Kingswood, Michael and Geraldine Murphy from Co. Cork said: “Kingswood Software allows for excellent and thorough record keeping.

“For over 20 years Kingswood has always been most helpful to us in supporting their applications.”

