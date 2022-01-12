The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is looking to appoint a chair and four board members to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for Northern Ireland.

The successful candidates of the positions will be appointed for a three-year term beginning May 7, 2022, with any additional three-year terms offered subject to satisfactory performance and attendance.

The chair role requires 48 days per annum and is remunerated £17,315 (this is under review). Reasonable travel expenses incurred on official business will also be reimbursed.

The member role requires about 30 days per annum, and is remunerated at £6,485. Reasonable travel expenses will also be reimbursed.

Applicants are expected to complete a form demonstrating how they meet the essential criteria for appointment and a merit-based process – alongside the Guaranteed Interview Scheme for applicants with a disability – will ensue.

Advertisement

The essential criteria for both chair and member positions are: Strategic planning and direction setting; ability to build networks / alliances / partnerships; and corporate governance and accountability, including financial planning and management.

For the chairperson, effective leadership and the ability to manage significant change are also required criteria. For the member position, a minimum of three years’ experience of livestock production and/or processing and/or marketing in the agri-food industry is required.

The deadline for applications is noon on Thursday, January 27. Application forms can be found on the DAERA website.

LMC

The LMC is an executive, non-departmental public body, which was established by Statute (The Livestock Marketing Commission Act [Northern Ireland] 1967) to assist the development of the livestock and livestock products industries.