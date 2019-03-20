Carraro: Tractor sales fall but transmission/axle business grows

Carraro Group, which manufactures transmission systems/components and specialist tractors, notched up a turnover of €624 million last year.

That was up 3% on the figure for the previous year (2017).

In particular, the company achieved an especially high turnover in India (over €100 million). This was the first time that India surpassed the US, as a target market, for Carraro Group.

Net profit for 2018 was just over €12 million. This was down from a figure of almost €14 million in 2017.

Tractor division

Carraro Group’s tractor division – Agritalia – accounted for €133 million of the group’s overall turnover. 3,985 tractors were manufactured (down from 4,682 the previous year).

The Agritalia division designs and manufactures specialised tractors (for vineyards and orchards) from 60hp to 100 hp for third-party brands – namely Claas, John Deere and Massey Ferguson (some of which are pictured below).

It also sells tractors under the Carraro brand-name.

Accounting for the drop in sales last year, the company said that sales of tractors in 2017 were especially high due to “one-off factors”, such as the end-of-series peak demand for Stage IIIA specialised tractors and the start of North American exports of a new range of tractors (for John Deere).

Components division

The transmission systems and components division – Carraro Drive Tech – accounted for €518 million of the group’s overall turnover. Later in the year, some notable worries were caused by “uncertainties over the US-Chinese tariff war”.