Carnew Mart held its final dairy sale of the spring season on Thursday (May 20), with 81 lots on offer including: freshly calved cows/heifers; springers; bulling heifers; calves and breeding bulls.
Agriland made the trip to the Wicklow-based mart this week, to report on the demand for dairy stock as the spring sales come to a close.
With buyers back ringside, trade was steady with the higher quality stock on offer achieving the highest prices on the day.
Cows
Starting with the in-milk cows and heifers, the majority of animals on offer were Friesian, with a smaller number of crossbred Jersey and Fleckvieh cows present.
Prices ranged from €840 for a three spin Friesian cow, to €1,420 for a Mogul-sired cow producing 33L.
Click on a photo in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.
Springers at Carnew Mart
There was a total of ten springers on offer, with prices ranging from €700 for a crossbred cow due in three weeks, to €1,440 for a Friesian cow due on June 1.
Bulling heifers
There was a total of 23 lots on offer in the bulling heifers section of the sale, with prices ranging from €810 to €1,100 for a November 2019-born heifer, sired by GMI.
Calves
There was a total of eight calves on offer split into four lots; prices ranged from €210 (each) for a group of three April-born calves, to €270 (each) for a group of two April-born calves.
Bulls at Carnew Mart
The final section of the sale was made up of three breeding bulls; there were two Friesian bulls on offer with one being sired by FR4368; they sold for €1,300 and €1,080.
The third bull was a Fleckvieh bull sired by Hooper, he sold for €1,300.