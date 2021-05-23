Carnew Mart held its final dairy sale of the spring season on Thursday (May 20), with 81 lots on offer including: freshly calved cows/heifers; springers; bulling heifers; calves and breeding bulls.

Agriland made the trip to the Wicklow-based mart this week, to report on the demand for dairy stock as the spring sales come to a close.

With buyers back ringside, trade was steady with the higher quality stock on offer achieving the highest prices on the day.

Cows

Starting with the in-milk cows and heifers, the majority of animals on offer were Friesian, with a smaller number of crossbred Jersey and Fleckvieh cows present.

Prices ranged from €840 for a three spin Friesian cow, to €1,420 for a Mogul-sired cow producing 33L.

Click on a photo in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.

Advertisement

April-calved cow sold for €1.100

First lactation Fleckvieh heifer sold for €1,360

Jersey crossbred cow sold for €1,160

February-calved cow sold for €1,100

April-calved cow sold for €960

March-calved, Mogul sired cow sold for €1,420

Springers at Carnew Mart

There was a total of ten springers on offer, with prices ranging from €700 for a crossbred cow due in three weeks, to €1,440 for a Friesian cow due on June 1. Friesian cow, due in early June, sold for €1,340

Friesian cow, due June 1, sold for €1,440

Bulling heifers

There was a total of 23 lots on offer in the bulling heifers section of the sale, with prices ranging from €810 to €1,100 for a November 2019-born heifer, sired by GMI. 2020 born Friesian heifers sold for €980

January 2020 born Friesian heifer, sired by Hayley, sold for €900

February 2020 born Friesian heifer, sired by Doorman, sold for €910

Calves

There was a total of eight calves on offer split into four lots; prices ranged from €210 (each) for a group of three April-born calves, to €270 (each) for a group of two April-born calves. Three April-born heifer calves sold for €210

Two April-born heifer calves sold for €270

Three March-born heifer calves sold for €250

Bulls at Carnew Mart

The final section of the sale was made up of three breeding bulls; there were two Friesian bulls on offer with one being sired by FR4368; they sold for €1,300 and €1,080.

The third bull was a Fleckvieh bull sired by Hooper, he sold for €1,300. Fleckvieh bull sired by Hooper sold for €1,300

Friesian bull sired by FR4368 sold for €1,080