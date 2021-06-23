Sinn Féin spokesperson on rural development Claire Kerrane has urged Taoiseach Micheál Martin to address the issue of cancellations and delays of driver theory tests due to the impact it is having on young people in rural areas.

Covid-19 has caused a significant backlog of customers waiting for both theory tests and driving tests.

‘Lifeline’ for young people in rural areas

Speaking in the Dáil today (Wednesday, June 23), deputy Kerrane said that in recent weeks, she has been contacted by young people in particular “who had been given a date for their theory test which was subsequently cancelled and rescheduled”.

“In one case, this happened seven times,” the Roscommon-Galway TD claimed.

“This is particularly an issue for young people in rural areas who are looking for tractor licences for farm work in the midst of silage season and hay, hopefully, in the coming weeks.

“Also, for young people living in rural areas where there is no alternative such as public transport, driving is essential.

“I have asked the Taoiseach to raise the issue of cancellations with Minister [for Transport] Eamon Ryan and that any additional resources required both by the RSA [Road Safety Authority] or the NDLS [National Driver Licence Service] who issue licences, are made available without delay.

“I will continue to press this with the Taoiseach, as this current situation is not acceptable. These tests are such an important lifeline for those who need them, especially in rural communities. This issue must be addressed as a matter of priority.”