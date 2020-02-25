Calls made for emergency funding for flood-affected areas

Farm families will “struggle to get back on their feet – after the flooding around the country – without emergency funding, according to one of the country’s main farm organisations.

Tim Farrell, the rural development chairperson for the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), said that explanations were needed as to why “vast swathes of the country are currently under water”.

Farrell called on Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Flood Relief, to explain the lack of action in preventing floods.

Many of those who are flooded have been in this position before and have heard it time and time again that something will be done.

“They don’t be need more promises, they need action and the actions taken must make real differences,” Farrell said.

“Neither can we allow serial environmental objectors to stand in the way of urgent remedial works, particularly along the River Shannon,” he stressed.

In terms of the flooding that has already occurred, Farrell called for emergency funding to assist farm families.

It is clear many farm families will struggle to get back on their feet and local communities will again be tasked with showing resilience in the face of Government inaction.

On the Government side, a Minister of State has pledged “full support” for flood victims in his constituency.

The Minister of State for Community Affairs, Seán Canney, outlined his support for flood victims in Gort, Co. Galway, when he visited various locations in the Gort lowlands yesterday, Monday, February 24.

“My resolve in finding solutions is undiminished and I assure the affected communities of my full support… More than €3.5 million has been spent on minor flood relief works in Co. Galway since 2016,” Canney highlighted.