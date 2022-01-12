The use of calf jackets has become increasingly more popular on Irish farms, but are they a worthwhile investment?

Calf jackets tend to cost in the region of €30-40 so they are not overly expensive, considering they can be washed and reused.

Calf jackets

Young calves, under 30 days of age, ideally need air temperature of 15-20°C within the shed. In February and March this temperature is very hard to achieve, although straw will offer some assistance in increasing the air temperature.

Providing calves with a deep bed of straw will allow them to nest in bedding. But, the early stage of life is also when a calf is at most risk of developing illness, which can quickly spread in the shed.

The major benefit that jackets offer is that they help calves to regulate their body temperature.

If a calf is cold, more energy will be diverted to maintaining temperature and away from growth.

This may be the reason why farmers who use calf jackets can see a difference in growth compared to when calf jackets are not worn.

Ideally, calf jackets should be left on calves for four weeks, meaning once a jacket comes off a calf, it can be put onto another. But, you should ensure that sick calves should have priority.

When using jackets it is important that they are washed between calves; putting a dirty jacket on a calf could increase the risk of spreading disease.

It is also important that you adjust the jacket as the calf grows to ensure that they have enough space.

Reviews

From speaking with farmers during the year that have used jackets, there have been nearly all positive reviews, with all these farmers planning on using them again and most planning on increasing the number they have on the farm.

One suggestion was ensure that you buy a good quality jacket, that is washable and can be used for more than one season.

Overall, farmers that have used them seem to be happy with the results and research has shown that there are benefits to calves wearing jackets.