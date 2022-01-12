Processing for 2022 got underway at most beef factories on Tuesday, January 4, with the Monday being taken as a Bank Holiday and resulting in a 4-day kill for the first week.

A total of 26,810 head of cattle (including veal) were presented for slaughter at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) approved factories last week.

While the year has kicked off to a slow start with regards kill numbers, the supply of available cattle is likely to remain tight for at least the first quarter of the year – if not longer.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Irish beef exports to the EU and the UK remains positive for 2022, with the markets set to be relatively balanced in terms of supply and demand leading to some level of confidence in the beef trade for the coming year.

Last week’s beef kill:

Young bulls: 3,030 head;

Bulls: 925 head;

Steers: 8,887 head;

Cows: 5,217 head;

Heifers: 8,723 head;

Total (including veal): 26,810 head.

The first week of 2022 is the third consecutive week of kills below 30,000 head with 23,193 and 20,216 head of cattle (including veal) processed in weeks 51 and 52, respectively.

This is primarily due to three short working weeks due to the Christmas season and New Year.

Processing capacity returns to five-day kills from this week, Monday, January 10, 2022, however some processing facilities are reporting staffing numbers to be down as a result of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Despite this, most processors remain eager for cattle and the demand for beef is expected to continue on firm footing.

While the total number of beef cattle processed at department-approved factories in 2021 has fallen by over 90,000 head (including veal), when compared to 2020 throughput levels, cattle throughput numbers will likely bounce back in 2022.