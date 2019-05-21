Are you Munster’s ‘best innovator’ in farming?

This year’s Munster Agricultural Society is set to “honour and acknowledge” the best innovators in the farming industry at its Cork Summer Show.

The competition has what is being described as “a generous prize fund of €2,500” up for grabs in the award sponsored by the Munster Dairy School and Agricultural Institute.

The Munster Agri-Innovation Award has three main categories: Best Agri-Engineering/Technology; Best Agri-Environmental; and Best Farm Diversification.

There is also a Best Young Agri-Innovator (under 30) and the title for best overall innovator.

The awards are open to all innovators in the agricultural space, from secondary school students who completed relevant projects during the year to farmers with on farm solutions to the most advanced AgriTech businesses.

Best Agri-Engineering/Technology Award will honour the best innovation in engineering or technology;

Best Agri-Environmental Award will be given to the best innovation with a positive environmental impact;

Best Farm Diversification Award will acknowledge on-farm initiative or innovation that has diversified the income of a farm holding;

Best Young Agri-Innovator Award will honour the best participant under 30 as deemed by the expert judges. The awards aim to acknowledge the following:

The competition takes place on the first day of the Cork Summer Show, Saturday, June 15.

The judging of the competition will take place on the morning of the event by a panel of five judges.

An Agri-Innovation Zone will exhibit entrants’ ideas on the Saturday of the event at the Curraheen Showgrounds.

The entry fee of €50 is fully refunded on the day of the show to all innovators in attendance within the Agri-Innovation Zone.

The awards are being supported by the Local Enterprise Office.