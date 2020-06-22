Appeal for info following theft of ‘significant amount of farming equipment’

An appeal for information has been made by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) following the theft of “a significant amount of farming equipment” last week.

The tools were taken from a shed in Co. Antrim in an overnight raid, according to investigating police officers.

In a short statement on social media over the weekend, on Saturday, June 20, PSNI officers based in Co. Antrim said:

Antrim police are appealing for information regarding the theft of a significant amount of farming equipment from a shed in the Glenavy/Crumlin area between 8:30pm on Thursday, June 18, and 8:30am Friday, June 19.

“If you have any information relating to this theft, saw any persons acting suspiciously in the Gobrana Road area, please contact PSNI by phoning 101 and quoting reference number 473 – 19062020.

“If any person approaches you and attempts to sell items such as Metabo or Milwauke tools please contact the police.”

Urging the public to help authorities put a stop to rural crime, the PSNI asked for members of the public to report suspicious vehicles or cold callers.

Secure all outbuildings, consider CCTV or security lights.

“Secure all valuables out of sight and communicate suspicious activity to neighbours,” the PSNI statement concluded.