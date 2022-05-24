AgTech Ireland and Enterprise Ireland will run a series of discussion groups on exporting for agricultural technology companies, the first of which is set to take place this week.

The event on Thursday (May 26) will be hosted by University College Dublin (UCD) AgTech at their Lyons Research Centre. Proceedings will begin at 5:00p.m.

The keynote speaker that evening is Ronan Boyle, director of business development with livestock housing solutions business, Easyfix.

Boyle has visited and sold Easyfix products in over 30 countries, and will draw on this experience in delivering his remarks on the night.

Attendees at the event will be given insight into practical approaches on international market development for their products.

Following that, there will be a number of discussion group sessions focusing on five issues.

These are:

Best approaches to choosing the right markets to export to;

Choosing and developing a dealer network in international markets;

Maximising your presence at international trade shows;

Exporting tips;

Effective international marketing.

When these discussion groups are completed a networking opportunity will follow among the agricultural technology firms in attendance, with a view to boosting collaboration among them.

Registration required for AgTech event

Almost 40 companies have already signed up for the event and organisers have said it will also present an opportunity for attendees to engage with the new AgriTech and Climate team in Enterprise Ireland, as well as key figures in the sector from UCD.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of Thursday’s event, Padraig Hennessy, chairperson of AgTech Ireland, said: “[We] are delighted to partner with Enterprise Ireland for the first in a series of discussion group meetings, where we can get the ‘agri-tech’ community together to foster collaboration, networking and debate in order to help drive the agriculture industry forward in the coming years.”

Any businesses still wishing to attend must register beforehand and a maximum of three people per company can attend.