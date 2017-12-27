Fill in a short survey…and win a farming hamper worth €250

More and more farmers are going online – not just for news but also to help maximise efficiency and profit on every aspect of their farms.

Just in the same way that consumers now routinely buy products – and other items – through the internet or a trusted website, so too do farmers.

As you relax over the Christmas period, why not fill out this simple survey to be in with a chance of winning a €250 hamper full of products to help protect your calves against disease and to make your life easier; there are two hampers up for grabs.

To be in with a chance to win, fill out this simple survey. It’s asking what’s important to you when it comes to buying products for your farm; how you like to use the internet; and what you would like to see on an online farm store.

With calving just around the corner on dairy farms, the hamper includes a range of different products catering for calf and animal health.

The hamper includes:
  • Calf Volostrum (450g);
  • Iodine with dispenser (500ml);
  • Liceban pour-on solution (250ml);
  • Auto drencher (30ml);
  • Three Sacrolyte sachets (100g);
  • Calving jack ropes;
  • Vetbasic arm-length disposable gloves;
  • A Flexothane dairy gown;
  • Ritchey superlube obstetric gel;
  • A calf feeding bottle;
  • An Allflex tag applicator;
  • Calf ‘kick-start’ (240ml).

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete; it has a quick mix of multiple-choice and short-answer questions. All responses are anonymous and confidential. Click here to do the survey

