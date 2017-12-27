Fill in a short survey…and win a farming hamper worth €250
More and more farmers are going online – not just for news but also to help maximise efficiency and profit on every aspect of their farms.
Just in the same way that consumers now routinely buy products – and other items – through the internet or a trusted website, so too do farmers.
As you relax over the Christmas period, why not fill out this simple survey to be in with a chance of winning a €250 hamper full of products to help protect your calves against disease and to make your life easier; there are two hampers up for grabs.
To be in with a chance to win, fill out this simple survey. It’s asking what’s important to you when it comes to buying products for your farm; how you like to use the internet; and what you would like to see on an online farm store.
With calving just around the corner on dairy farms, the hamper includes a range of different products catering for calf and animal health.
- Calf Volostrum (450g);
- Iodine with dispenser (500ml);
- Liceban pour-on solution (250ml);
- Auto drencher (30ml);
- Three Sacrolyte sachets (100g);
- Calving jack ropes;
- Vetbasic arm-length disposable gloves;
- A Flexothane dairy gown;
- Ritchey superlube obstetric gel;
- A calf feeding bottle;
- An Allflex tag applicator;
- Calf ‘kick-start’ (240ml).
The survey takes just a few minutes to complete; it has a quick mix of multiple-choice and short-answer questions. All responses are anonymous and confidential. Click here to do the survey
