A common present found under the tree on Christmas Day is the Guinness World Records annual book; it’s full of mind-blowing facts.

It covers a range of topics – including farming – and can provide hours of entertainment. It contains facts that could both shock and amaze you.

Here at AgriLand we’re very competitive when it comes to quizzes – see how many world farming records you can get right in our quiz!

What is the highest amount of wheat harvested in eight hours by a single combine harvester? 797.656t 913.734t 579.899t Correct! Wrong! - What is the greatest area ploughed in 24 hours with a six-furrow plough? 57.11ha 91.37ha 106.27ha Correct! Wrong! - What height is the shortest cow? 47.9cm 53.5cm 61.1cm Correct! Wrong! - What is the most amount of milk extracted from a cow in two minutes by hand by a single person? 2.7L 3.9L 4.5L Correct! Wrong! - What is the highest number of cows killed by a single bolt of lightning? 27 42 68 Correct! Wrong! - What is the longest journey ever made in a tractor? 19,745.3km 25,378.4km 29,124.8km Correct! Wrong! - What is the highest number of threshing machines operating simultaneously? 67 105 139 Correct! Wrong! - What is the fastest time to shear a sheep? 27.4 seconds 37.9 seconds 42.1 seconds Correct! Wrong! - How high was the largest haystack? 3.95m 7.36m 9.51m Correct! Wrong! - What was the heaviest turnip ever grown? 17.7kg 19.2kg 20.7kg Correct! Wrong!