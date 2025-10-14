Tesco Ireland to sponsor ABP Bull Improvement Initiative

In a statement to Agriland this morning, Tesco said it "is proud to announce its sponsorship of the ABP Bull Improvement Initiative".

Developed as part of the ABP Advantage Beef Programme, the initiative aims to "provide financial support to Irish family farms to purchase superior bulls with high genetic merit.

"The goal is to improve herd performance and reduce environmental impact".

According to Tesco the ABP Bull Improvement Initiative is "a pioneering new programme designed to enhance sustainability and efficiency in Irish beef production".

Tesco has confirmed it will will contribute €20,000 annually for two years, "supporting the initiative’s mission to deliver more sustainable beef products backed by science".

"This marks an innovative first and reinforces Tesco’s commitment to supporting innovative agricultural practices that benefit both farmers and consumers," according to the supermarket group.

Tesco Ireland Tracey McDermott added: “Our support for the ABP Bull Improvement Initiative is a natural extension of Tesco’s sustainability strategy.

"We’re proud to stand behind a programme that uses science and data to help Irish farmers produce better beef with a lower carbon footprint.”

The initiative is underpinned by ten years of data from the ABP Demo Farm validated by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Analysis shows that offspring from bulls in the top 25% for genetic merit are, on average:

38kg heavier;

Worth €301/head more at the same age than those from lower merit sires.

The findings have also shown these cattle reach finishing weight earlier, reducing their carbon footprint and improving farm efficiency.

Agri-sustainability manager with ABP, Stephen Connolly said: “The data tells us that calves produced from these higher-quality beef bulls can have very real benefits for both the beef and dairy sector, enabling dairy farmers to produce more saleable beef calves and beef farmers to produce more efficient and sustainable animals.

"Tesco's sponsorship of the programme highlights its ongoing commitment to supporting innovation in the agriculture sector and delivering high-quality, sustainable products to its customers".

To date, the ABP Demo Farm has:

Trialled 5,500 cattle;

Collected over 80,000 liveweights;

Progeny-tested 290 bulls;

Produced 684,000 calves from these bulls.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan 2025 sets a legally binding target to reduce agricultural emissions by 25% by 2030.

One of the key strategies identified by the industry to achieve this is lowering the average slaughter age of cattle from the current 26.5 months to 22–23 months by 2030.

Tesco has said it aims to "align with this national strategy through initiatives like the ABP Bull Improvement Initiative, which supports Irish farmers in purchasing genetically superior bulls".