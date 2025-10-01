Lely Center Mitchelstown Platinum Sponsors at AXA National Dairy Show 2025

Lely Center Mitchelstown is proud to be Platinum Sponsors at this year’s AXA National Dairy Show, which is taking place in Millstreet, Co. Cork on October 10 and 11.

As part of its sponsorship, Lely Center Mitchelstown will showcase two of the most innovative solutions in modern dairy farming: the Lely Discovery 90 SW and the Lely Discovery Collector.

Lely Discovery 90

Both machines are designed to significantly improve farm hygiene and cow comfort, while saving valuable time and labour for farmers.

The Lely Discovery 90

offers a reliable and automated system for manure scraping, best suited to slatted sheds. The Lely Discovery Collector is designed specifically for solid floors - collecting slurry instead of pushing it, helping to improve grip and creating a healthier environment for cows within the shed.

Alongside these demonstrations, visitors to the Lely stand will also have the chance to enter a free competition to win a Lely Luna cow brush.

The Lely Luna is a hugely popular product among farmers, with the motorised brush giving cows the comfort they love while promoting better health and wellbeing within the herd.

Speaking ahead of the event, Brian O Riordan from Lely Center Mitchelstown commented: “We are delighted to continue our strong support of the National Dairy Show as Platinum Sponsors.

"This event is the perfect opportunity to connect with farmers, showcase the latest innovations in automation, and highlight how Lely solutions can make life on the farm easier, more efficient, and more sustainable.

"We also get to meet many of our existing customers, who have already installed either a robotic milking, feeding or scraping system.”

For farmers considering automation on their farm - whether now or in a few years' time - visiting the Lely Center Mitchelstown stand will provide valuable insights and expert advice.

For more information, contact Lely Center Mitchelstown on 025 41665.