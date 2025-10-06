Leading edge farm equipment on show at AXA National Dairy Show

Tom Harte Farm Services have been proud sponsors of the AXA National Dairy show for 30 years. We are excited to be at the Dairy Show this year, not only at our main stand but also at our stand in the calf village too.

We will be showcasing some of the leading edge dairy equipment for farmers

Get an up-close look at a DeLaval Robotic Milking System, the V300, and the DeLaval new Automatic Calf Feeder, as well as some of our parlour options at our stands at the show.

There’s no shortage of work to do on a farm, our solutions can lighten the load at least.

DeLaval V300 2025 - smarter, faster, gentler and more flexible. The new VMS Robotic Milking System from DeLaval ensures cow comfort while also increasing productivity;

Automatic Calf Feeder C1100 - Recognising each individual calf and its feeding plan while also parallel feeding up to four calves are just some of the new features of the DeLaval Automatic Calf Feeder. Call down and see how you can streamline your calf feeding Also see our special offer of a free Mobi Box with a purchase of a Calf Feeder - offer available just for the show;

ALFCO drafting gates - Take the risk out of herd management with ALFCO’s strong, well-designed gates.

Brian Harte, owner of Tom Harte Farm Services, said: “We are delighted to be a Platinum Sponsor of this great event for another year.”

He commented on how important the AXA National Dairy Show is to the business.

“Our main stand is an opportunity to speak to new and existing customers, but it also allows them to see our products with their own eyes," he said.

"The V300 on the stand always attracts a crowd of curious farmers.

"Our stand in the calf village this year is the perfect for farmers to see the new calf feeder and speak directly to our staff about it.”

Our staff will be on our stands for the two days to help with any queries and tell you all about how Tom Harte Farm Services can bring dairy solutions, support and service to your farm.

Check out our website, tomharte.ie, or social media channels for more information or give us a call today on 021 430 2471 to see how we can bring Tom Hartes solutions, support and service to your farm.