Taaffe Auctions conducted its 139th Carnaross dairy sale on Wednesday (February 16) at Carnaross Mart, with 90 freshly calved heifers and cows on offer.

Spring is a busy time of year on farms, but based on the number of farmers ringside at Carnaross Mart there was great interest in buying milk stock.

This comes on the back of changes to the nitrates, with the introduction of banding – along with milk price dropping in many co-ops.

Of the 90 lots on offer, 14 achieved prices of over 2,800gns at the sale.

But it was very evident that buyers were shopping for quality, when bidding on lots.

Taaffe Auctions

Freshly calved heifers made up the majority of the sale and also saw the sale’s top price of 3,650gns.

Top price of the sale went to Lot 20, Cannontown Verona Gaseuse; freshly calved since January 15, she sold for 3,650gns.

Her dam is Cannontown Ponder Gaseuse, who in her third lactation produced 9,097kg of milk, and her sire is Pine-Tree Verona-Et. Lot 20, Cannontown Verona Gaseuse, sold for 3,650gns

The second-highest price from Wednesday’s sale went to Lot 29, Ballivor Chilton Glack, who sold for 3,500gns.

She was sired by Peak Chilton-et and her dam is Ballivor Gack Rxr, who in her fourth lactation produced 13,706kg of milk. Lot 29, Ballivor Chilton Glack, sold for 3,500gns

The third-highest price of the sale went to Lot 18, Cannontown Nadal Sunshine, who sold for 3,450gns.

Lot 18, Cannontown Nadal Sunshine, sold for 3,450gns

Fourth-highest price at the sale went to Lot 31A, a heifer from the Ballivor herd of Paul Feeney, sired by Progenesis Stoxxindex.

She sold milking 35L and is a potential fourth generation 11,000L cow. Lot 31A sold for 3,300gns

Next was another Ballivor heifer, Lot 27, Ballivor Chilton Holly, who sold for 3,120gns.

Her dam Ballivor E Holly (GP82) produced 7,612kg of milk in her second lactation and she was sired by Peak Chilton-Et. Lot 27, Ballivor Chilton Holly, sold for 3,120gns

Another Ballivor heifer from Paul Feeney, Lot 28: Ballivor Roman Batman, claimed the next highest price selling for 3,100gns.

She was sired by Sandy-Valley I Batman-Et and her dam is Ballivor Roman Punch, who in her sixth lactation produced 10,288kg of milk. Lot 28, Ballivor Roman Batman, sold for 3,100gns

Next was yet another Ballivor heifer from Paul Feeney’s herd, Lot 4, Ballivor Wavelight Echo, who sold for 3,050gns.

Her dam is Ballivor Troytown Echo (VG86), who in her third lactation produced 11,087kg of milk.

Ballivor Wavelight Echo was sired by Wisselview Wavelength. Lot 4, Ballivor Wavelight Echo, sold for 3,050gns

Some more sample prices from the freshly calved heifers can be seen in the pictures below.

Prices from 2,950gns to 2,850gns:

Lot 30, Ballivor Batman Rime, sold for 2,950gns Lot 53, Dillagh Nerd Patch 966, sold for 2,950gns Lot 77, Dillagh Crown Red Orla, sold for 2,850gns Lot 72, Greenlea Yamaska Lilly, sold for 2,880gns

Prices from 2,800gns to 2,700gns: Lot 3, Ballivor Kyteman Germina, sold for 2,800gns Lot 34, Ballivor Stoxx Ruby, sold for 2,800gns Lot 56, Cannontown Appeal Bellbrook, sold for 2,800gns Lot 64, Ballivor Hotspot Estatic, sold for 2,700gns

Prices from 2,620gns to 2,300gns: Lot 32, a freshly calved heifer since January 8, sold for 2,620gns Lot 33, Ballivor Appeal Pop, sold for 2,550gns Lot 36, Ballydoogan Yamaska Nina, sold for 2,500gns Lot 54, Churchlane Caspr Rosemary, sold for 2,300gns

Cows

Moving to the some of the second-lactation cows on offer at Taaffe Auctions’ dairy sale on Wednesday, the top price here went to Lot 21, Cannontown Modesto Single.

Calved fresh in her second lactation since January 16, Cannontown Modesto Single sold for 3,200gns.

In her first lactation she produced 8,777kg of milk and she was sired by S-S-I Supersire Modesto-Et. Lot 21, Cannontown Modesto Single, sold for 3,200gns

Another Cannontown second calver achieved the second-highest price here of 3,000gns.

This was Lot 24, Cannontown Moose Lucarne, who produced 6,923kg of milk in her first lactation and was sired by Progenesis Moose. Lot 24, Cannontown Moose Lucarne, sold for 3,000gns

Next was Lot 60, Cannontown Samuri Lucarne; calved since January 5, she sold for 2,950gns.

In her first lactation she produced 8,239kg of milk and was sired by Ocd Spring Samuri-Et. Lot 60, Cannontown Samuri Lucarne, sold for 2,950gns

Third calver Lot 68, Dungrange Beautiful 2 Helena (GP82), sold by Ballydoogan Dairies made 1,840gns.

Calved since February 1, she produced 8,056kg of milk in her second lactation. She was sired by Curra Lightning. Lot 68, Dungrange Beautiful 2 Helena (GP82), sold for 1,840gns