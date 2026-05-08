Giant hogweed control programme resumes in Tipperary

An action plan to control the spread of and eradicate a giant hogweed infestation in west Co. Tipperary is about to recommence for a second year.

The pilot project is run by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO), through its Farming for Water European Innovative Partnership (EIP), and is aimed at improving water quality in the locality.

2025 saw giant hogweed removal contractors inspecting and treating 11.3km of the Cappawhite Stream and 6km of the Toem Stream towards the end of the summer.

These severe hogweed infestations occur along sections of the Toem, Cappawhite and Cahernahallia tributaries of the upper Mulkear/Dead River catchment in the Cappawhite area.

According to LAWPRO, they have a serious impact on water quality, ecology, and biodiversity.

Over the coming weeks, a further programme of treatment is scheduled in the affected areas.

A specialist contractor has been appointed and will first survey the areas to identify exactly where hogweed is growing.

This will be followed by treatment on agricultural lands with the cooperation of landowners.

Giant hogweed

Now in year two, this pilot project is in partnership with dairy cooperatives, Teagasc, beef processors, Tipperary County Council, farmers, landowners, the local community and other stakeholders.

LAWPRO director Anthony Coleman said: “In order for the project to succeed it is vital that all landowners upon whose land giant hogweed exists, participate and support the programme by applying to the Farming for Water EIP project for assistance.

“Agricultural advisers will be in contact with farmers in the affected areas to help them apply to the project and avail of funding to undertake other additional measures which can help to improve and protect water quality in the overall river catchment.”

Giant hogweed is a non-native invasive hazardous plant, which can cause serious skin burns and other health issues. Children are particularly at risk.

Giant hogweed should not, however, be confused with regular hogweed which is evident in ditches along many local roadways.

‘Right measures in the right place’

The Farming for Water EIP, which has its headquarters at Rossmore Neighbourhood Centre in Tipperary town, aims to support farmers in placing “the right measures in the right place” by taking a targeted approach to managing risk to water quality from their farms.

The project is guided by catchment science information from LAWPRO and implemented by the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) programme.

The Farming for Water EIP project takes a multiple-benefits approach focusing on water quality but also addressing biodiversity and climate issues. The work also helps to create a broader understanding of issues affecting water quality in the catchment.