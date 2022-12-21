The new Climate Action Plan has identified eight key targets for the agriculture sector including a 300,000t cap on chemical nitrogen (N) use, increased adoption of protected urea and the earlier finishing of cattle.

The targets were outlined in the plan which was signed off by Cabinet today (Wednesday, December 21).

It identifies ‘core targets’ and ‘additional key targets’ with a breakdown on the estimated emissions reduction per measure included.

The Climate Action Plan is split into two carbon budget periods. Carbon Budget One which runs from 2021 to 2025, and Carbon Budget Two, which runs from 2026 to 2030.

The overall emissions reduction for the core measures is anticipated to be 3.4-4.0MT carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2eq) by 2030, while the total emissions reduction for the additional measures is 2.1MT CO2eq by the same period.

Chemical N

A reduction in N use is a key target in the plan, which will deliver one of the largest reductions of all the strategies outlined.

A usage ceiling of 300,000t on the fertiliser will be implemented which is hoped will deliver a reduction of 0.4MT of CO2eq during the course of the first carbon budget period.

Over the course of the second carbon budget, this measure is expected to deliver a reduction of 0.1-0.2 MT CO2eq. It is hoped that this will ultimately deliver an overall reduction of 0.5-0.65MT CO2eq.

Protected urea

Increased adoption of proteted urea is also identified as a key target in the plan, a measure that is estimated to deliver a reduction of 0.35-0.45MT CO2eq in the first carbon budget timeframe and 0.08-0.12 during the second one.

Earlier finishing

Finishing beef cattle three to three and a half months earlier than the current average is also cited as a key target in the plan.

Overall this is expected to deliver an emissions reduction of 0.73MT CO2eq by 2030, split between a 0.25MT reduction before 2025, and a further decrease of 0.48MT thereafter.

Age of first calving

Also within the suckler beef sector, the age of first calving is to be reduced to 24 months, which will result in a a 0.03MT CO2eq reduction by 2025, and a 0.07MT CO2eq the end of the decade.

Improved breeding

A focus on low methane traits during breeding will also be implemented as outlined in the plan, which will incorporate the use of the carbon sub-index system.

This measure is not anticipated to deliver any emissions reduction within the first carbon budget period, although it is estimated to reduce emissions by 0.3 to 0.5MT CO2eq during the second budget.

Organic farming

An increase in organic farming is also a key priority under this plan, with targets of 250ha of land under organics by 2050, and 450ha by 2030.

If these targets are met, there will be an overall reduction of 3MT CO2eq by the end of the decade.

Improved animal feeding

Targets around improved animal feeding are expected to deliver a 0.6MT CO2eq reduction by 2030 if met.

This would likely constitute the inclusion of multi-species swards, clovers and home-grown proteins, as well as improvements in feed efficiency.

Miscellaneous and additional targets

A number of other measures are also set out in the plan, including the addition of a methane inhibitor, in the form of a slow-release bolus, pasture-based feed additive.

This will not deliver an emissions reduction until the second carbon budget period though, with an expected decrease of 0.6MT CO2eq between 2026 and 2030.

The plan also states that the recommendations of the Food Vision sectoral groups should be mobilised and land use diversification options should be offered to livestock farmers.

These options would include “anaerobic digestion, forestry and tillage to incentivise voluntary livestock reductions“. The plan states that execution of this would deliver an emissions reduction of 2.1MT CO2eq by 2030.