Given this year’s unprecedented fertiliser prices, and the fact that nitrogen use efficiency in tillage is 70%, growers are constantly asking how they can ensure that they are maximising the return from their inputs.

Viewers of Terrachem’s Cropswatch video series from previous years will be familiar with agronomist John Mulhare discussing how the use of biostimulants can maximise returns from inputs.

John explained how the biostimulant Uplift ATG has proven in trials to have the potential to deliver significant yield increases through its ability to reduce stress; promote root development; and boost the nitrogen assimilation cycle in the plant.

With this in mind, in this year’s first instalment of Cropswatch, John speaks to farmer Ger Byrne from Kilkenny about his experience using Terrachem’s biostimulant, Uplift ATG.

Ger mainly grows winter crops such as wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape. Ger also grows spring seed barley and maize.

Ger explains that when he began using Uplift ATG in 2017, he was experiencing a difficult autumn and winter period. As a result, his winter crops grew into spring in less than perfect conditions.

Having spoken to John at that time, Ger began using Uplift ATG in an effort to manage the crops in their current condition in order to achieve optimum results.

Improving root structure

At the time, improving root structure was foremost in Ger’s mind. He confirmed that an increase in root development was evident in his crops following the application of Uplift ATG.

As a result, all NPK fertiliser applied was more readily taken up by the plant for growth.

The effects of Uplift ATG was evident at harvest when Ger’s crop achieved higher bushel weights. Bushel weight, as every grower knows, is a key indicator of grain fill which is synonymous with yield.

With regards to nitrogen (N) specifically, John mentions tramline trials carried out in the UK where growers using the YARA N Sensor achieved lower final N requirements in crops treated with Uplift ATG. Ger Byrne, Tillage Farmer in Co.Kilkenny

Ger shared his thoughts on how the use of Uplift ATG would impact his own N application rates:

“If you have a greener, healthier crop, it is less likely to get under pressure. Generally, when our crops are under pressure, we would have applied more fertiliser to boost it on, but with the current price of fertiliser that’s not viable.

“To keep the crop healthier and greener, Uplift has given me that luscious green crop, so stress levels in this crop are smaller than they normally would be.”

Tackling expensive inputs

Ger noted that previously, many growers would react to a “crop under pressure” by applying more fertiliser – a practice which is no longer viable with current fertiliser prices.

While Ger has not reduced his N input rates, the use of Uplift ATG has meant that fertiliser “top-ups on crops under pressure” are no longer required.

Ger explained that as a consequence of maintaining his crops in a healthier condition with less stress, he was able to reduce his fungicide expenditure by 8% last year.

“A healthier crop has less stress and doesn’t open the window for disease pressure,” he said.

While Uplift ATG has no fungicidal properties, Gers states how it has enhanced plant health by maximising the efficiency of nutrient uptake from the soil – through the growth of more roots – and boosting the nitrogen assimilation cycle in the plant itself.

Healthy plants will naturally have stronger defence mechanisms against disease and will also display better standing power and straw strength.

Maximising nutrient uptake

John also mentions to Ger that Uplift ATG’s “first cousin”, Incite, is another biostimulant for root development which is targeted much earlier in the growing cycle from the four leaf stage onwards.

“I plan on using Incite. I do think that all nutrients in the ground need to be made available to the crop,” Ger responded.

“The more biomass of roots that we have underground to avail of everything that we are putting down into the ground, the more we can wipe back up and into the plant”

John is a firm believer in maximising output from your crop reminding us that “cost is irrelevant” and “return on investment is key“.

Ger confirms John’s belief by saying: “Uplift has returned greatly over the years because, as I’ve already highlighted, we have this greener crop so we have actually curtailed our spend to the crop.

“Going forward with the current prices of fertiliser, you have to look at what is best for the crop and what will benefit the crop more.”

