Cork Summer Show to celebrate ‘wonders of farm life’

After a testing few months, Munster farmers are looking forward to congregating at the Cork Summer Show.

Everything from farming to fashion is on the agenda for this year’s event, which will take place at the showgrounds at Curraheen, on Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.

Organised annually by the Munster Agricultural Society, and supported by Cork County Council, it has expanded its line-up to include: drone racing; flower demonstrations; bee-keeping; a fashion and catwalk tent; and an extended horticulture area for ‘grow your own’ enthusiasts.

“The Cork Summer Show has been running for over 200 years; yet every year we bring something new to the show to ensure that families and individuals coming along really experience the agricultural exhibits and animals,” said Gerard Murphy, chairman, Munster Agricultural Society.

Flor Crowley, a farmer and Munster Agricultural Society member, said he is most looking forward to the machinery displays; as well as the extensive cattle breeding category competitions, sheep class competitions and dairy and pygmy goat classes.

It’s a great place to meet up with other farmers and to hear of their successes, and challenges, during the year. It’s the highlight of the summer for us.

“This year, we will have a ‘Taste Cork’ indoor food market, tug-o-war championships, a ‘grow your own’ horticulture tent, petting farms, threshing, a huge kids’ zone, live music all day, drone racing and fashion shows with prizes for the best dressed.

“We are delighted to welcome the Association of Irish Floral Artists (AOIFA) which will be providing flower arranging classes and will have a number of floral competitions,” said Murphy.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch, mayor of the county of Cork, councillor Declan Hurley said: “The Cork Summer Show is a truly a celebration of Ireland’s heritage and agricultural background.

“From cattle breeding, horse shoeing, show jumping and poultry rearing to gardening, flower arranging and artisan food and craft beer, we are lucky to have such a special show in Cork each year.

It shares the wonder of our countryside with those who in live in city suburbs and county.

“Free park’n’ride services are available as Bus Eireann will be running services to and from the showgrounds.

“As the pet dog show is extremely popular every year, dogs are welcome on site on a leash, and can enjoy the bus services too,” said Murphy.