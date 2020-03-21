Win a SenseHub heat detection and health monitoring system

Efficient Farm Systems is giving dairy farmers a chance to win a heat detection and health monitoring system – the SenseHub™ system.

The lucky farmer will win 50 SenseHub ear tags that will monitor activity, rumination and eating. The full system will be installed with full back-up service and support.

The lucky prize winner will be announced on Friday, April 10, and the system will be fully installed the following week.

The competition is now open; you can enter online at: www.efsltd.ie; or call Alan Heaney on: 087-9066479.

What is SenseHub ?

Formerly known as Heatime to many Irish farmers, this technology has been around over 15 years. It is currently working on over 1,000 Irish farms, whether it be in stand-alone milking parlours, robotic milking machines or suckler beef farms.

In the last two years, a new and next-generation tag called SenseHub was launched and it brings many new exciting features and benefits to Irish farmers.

Why do farmers buy SenseHub tags?

Over 15 years’ experience on Irish grazing farms;

Over 1,000 Irish farms currently using Heatime/SenseHub;

Over five million tags sold worldwide;

Can be used as a neck or ear tag;

Simple user interface;

Multi metric that monitors activity, rumination and eating;

Accurate and reliable with over 95% heat detection rates;

Very robust with over 8 years’ battery life;

5 years’ flat warranty;

No annual licence fees.

How is the information viewed ?

Activity trends, heat behaviors, daily rumination and daily eating are available on simple graphs. This information is very easy to follow and can be viewed on a smart-phone, PC or tablet.

All the information is stored in the cloud, which gives multiple users remote access to the information from anywhere and anytime.

It’s more than just heat detection

For many years, farmers have purchased Heatime for heat detection alone but, in recent years, there has been vast improvements to the system. With the launch of SenseHub, it offers many more features and benefits.

These include: Early illness detection;

Daily eating;

Distressed calving alerts;

Silent heats;

Anestrus cows;

Rumination;

Sub-clinical cases.

And there is much more too

You can reduce your labour on farm with the SenseHub drafting gates. The gates are fully integrated with SenseHub and will divert cows (automatically or manually) after milking to the correct drafting pens in a cow-friendly and stress-free way.

To win this excellent prize of 50 SenseHub ear tags that will monitor activity, rumination and eating, please enter online at: www.efsltd.ie; or call Alan Heaney on: 087-9066479.