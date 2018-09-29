Win a €1,000 shopping spree with Glanbia Connect

Glanbia Connect operates Ireland’s largest online farm store. At the click of a button, farmers have access to the widest range of farm supplies, including: farm equipment; farm clothing; animal health products; and lots more. So whether you’re calving, fencing or feeding, you’re sure to find the products you need.

Glanbia Connect has thousands of products for you to browse, buy or reserve in its online shop. Customers can also source a wide range of gardening, pet care and household products.

Customers can avail of a free delivery service on most orders when they spend €200 or more and orders are delivered nationwide, usually within 48 hours.

The online shop (certified Trustmark shop) is completely safe and secure with a number of seasonal offers available.

Moreover, customers can browse stocks in over 50 Glanbia stores nationwide and have the option to reserve an item online and collect and pay in store.

Right now, a free softshell jacket is also up for grabs when customers spend €200 or more online, while stocks last. There’s also a 10% discount available on chlorine-free dairy detergents when a discount code is used.

The key product categories that are sure to satisfy all customers’ needs are: Farm equipment; Gain Animal Nutrition; Animal Health; Dairy Hygiene; and Farm Clothing and Footwear.

In addition, one lucky customer has the opportunity to win a €1,000 shopping spree with Glanbia. To be in with the chance to win, just fill in the entry form which is available here