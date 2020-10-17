Which loader does this Co. Kildare tillage farmer choose every time?

Farmhand became the exclusive Irish importer for Quicke in 1962. Quicke produces over 35,000 loaders per year with its closest competitor producing less than half of that.

“A Quicke loader is one of the best investments a farmer can make as it will be used so much and gives great flexibility. Not only that, it is sure to add value to any tractor,” claimed Stephen Scrivener, sales director for Farmhand.

Shane Beattie is a tillage farmer from Nurney, Co. Kildare.

He said: “Throughout the year we deliver a lot of hay, straw and silage so the use for loaders is high, nearly every one of our tractors has one. We find them handier because when you go delivering to a lad’s yard you don’t have to rely on them to unload, you can just do it yourself.”

Durable and reliable

Shane continued: “We had a 10 year old tractor with a lot of hours and it was time to replace; the tractor we chose didn’t have a loader at the time so we went for the Quicke.

We have two other Quicke loaders on tractors and we’re very happy with them; it seemed the right option and competitively priced so it was a no brainer to go for the Quicke.

“It’s a reliable loader. We’ve had the other two Quicke loaders there for a number years and there hasn’t been a thing done to them,” Shane explained.

50% stronger than anything up until now, Quicke loaders are built with cast and forged components making them extremely durable.

“The bales that we handle here are 6ft X 2ft X 1.5ft; they are not your standard size bale so there would be a lot of them to be moving so the sturdiness of the loader is important to us here,” said Shane.

The heavy-duty steel construction means increased strength and less wear on bushings and pins. The unique loader arm construction with double-U profiles provide you with the market’s best torsional and bending resistance.

This means the Quicke loader is built stronger than anything else out there. This is combined with Quicke’s famous powder coat process which leaves a perfect, durable paint finish even after years of hard work.

Fantastic visibility – you see everything

The unique twin-beam structure allows for outstanding visibility.

“The visibility out of the cab is good; the loader is quite narrow so for what we‘re doing, especially with the square bales, it’s very handy that you can see what you’re doing,” commented Shane.

“The reason we went for the self-levelling is again because of the square bales it makes life an awful lot handier when we are moving so often and so much,” he said.

Unique to the Quicke loader, the cross beam is positioned far down the beam near the headstock. This allows the operator to see where the implement is and makes loader work around tight yards much easier.

Shane’s loader is a Q6m and is equipped with mechanical self-levelling, which makes loader work even easier.

SoftDrive absorbs the bumps

“We would be doing a lot of road work; it has soft drive on the loader so roadwork is very smooth – there is no bouncing. This also works very well out in the field, especially when you’re going over tramlines,” Shane said.

The innovative suspension system SoftDrive from Quicke reduces the strain on your front loader and tractor.

SoftDrive protects everything between the implement and the ground. With its clever location, protected inside the cross tube, SoftDrive reduces the stress on the loader and attachment. This means no damage to hoses, pipes or accumulators. It also makes driving smoother for the driver.

SoftDrive for Q-series has been engineered to cope with high flows in the oil system to allow outstanding dampening.

Remove the loader in minutes

“We’ve got the quick coupler on it so when we take it on and off it only takes five minutes – it’s very simple to do,” stated Shane.

Another great option is the SelectoFix. Designed to save time, the system allows hydraulic implements to be attached with a single-lever pull, even when pressurised.

