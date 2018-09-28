Where and when can I bring my unwanted tyres?

AgriLand is once again delighted to team up with the Irish Farm Film Producer’s Group Ltd (IFFPG) to provide farmers with details and locations of Bring Centres where farmers can dispose of unwanted tyres.

A total of almost €700,000 in funding has been secured to mobilise a number of tyre recycling centres across the country.

The funding was recently granted by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten.

Farm tyres will be collected at a subsidised rate for recycling at a number of Bring Centres. IFFPG has agreed to operate Bring Centres on behalf of the government; the successful tender applicant was AES Bord na Mona.

It is intended that collected tyres will be recycled at an Irish recycling facility – Combesgate Ireland Ltd – thereby supporting Irish jobs and the circular economy.

Where and when?

There are four Bring Centres where farmers can bring unwanted tyres. These centres will open from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Cootehill Mart, Co. Cavan – Saturday, September 29;

New Ross Mart, Co. Wexford – Tuesday, October 9;

Athenry Mart, Co Galway – Saturday, October 13;

Gortdrum Mines, Monard, Co. Tipperary – Saturday, October 20. The four Bring Centres will be located in:

However, there are a number of guidelines which farmers must follow. Only farmers can avail of this service and must bring their herd number for verification.

In addition, tyres must be clean; dirty tyres or tyres with rims will be rejected.

How much will I be charged?

There is a subsidised rate for the first 3t; this amounts to €15/t. Farmers pay the market rate of €160/t for every tonne thereafter.

Therefore, up to 3t of tyres – which amounts to approximately 330 car tyres – can be recycled for only €45.

Approximate figures outlined by the IFFPG indicate that 110 car tyres equals 1t; 14 large truck tyres amounts to 1t; and seven rear tractor tyres (80-100hp) equals 1t.

More information

For more information on the Bring Centres or on the Irish Farm Film Producer’s Group, just click here or call: 1890 900 444.