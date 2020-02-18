Whatever the task this spring, it’s easily done with a Kubota

This spring, when you need high manoeuvrability without compromising on performance, the Kubota M Series tractor range provides the perfect solution.

Versatility at work

Highly versatile, reliable and easy to operate, the M4002 and M5001 series tractors combine high power to low weight ratio making them highly manoeuvrable and capable, particularly for livestock work.

Well suited to working in confined space, the compact M4002 series is the versatile all-rounder with features such as selectable 4WD, a bevel gear front axle for tight turning, effortless gear shifting for loader or trailer work; plus, an extra-wide spacious cab make it comfortable and precise to use for everyday yard or housing tasks.

Extremely manoeuvrable and capable, the M5001 series is the smart choice when you need versatility and the power to handle the demands of feeding equipment or yard loader work.

Its powerful, reliable and economic engine combined with effortless Powershift transmission, high clearance and easy control support you every day, saving you time and money.

Power at work

Easily take on demanding farm work with the next generation MGX-IV series, offering outstanding flexibility with cost-efficient and environmentally friendly engine technology for effortless operation of seasonal implement tasks, including seed bed cultivation and drilling.

When you need performance and versatility to handle the most challenging of farm jobs, the MGX-IV delivers.

This high torque, low emission turbo-charged tractor makes work such as seedbed cultivation and seeding surprisingly easy and comfortable thanks to an intuitive, three-range, eight-gear powershift transmission, bi-speed turn system – for easy headland turning – and extremely powerful hitch mechanism (offering up to 6,100kg lifting capacity – 15-135HP models only) ideal for a range of implement work.

Total cover for every hour you work

Kubota tractors are already protected by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty right from the start. This can be extended up to five years with Kubota’s innovative extended warranty ‘Kubota Care,’ provided by Kubota‘s nationwide network of dealers.

All work is undertaken by Kubota-trained technicians using genuine parts and lubricants – all covered by an 18-month warranty to minimise downtime and maximise your productivity.

