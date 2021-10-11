A modern livestock handling crush, designed for the ever-changing weather of the European climate, is on display for all to see at the Clipex headquarters in Clare.

Since 2007, Clipex has been leading fencing and animal handling specialists, providing innovative and alternative solutions for rural families.

The company was founded in Australia and is now distributed to all six continents with Clipex Fencing Limited, located in Ennis, County Clare, being the headquarters for Europe since 2016.

Clipex is known for its innovative fencing solutions, but in the last couple of years have brought in a new range of animal handling products designed and manufactured to the same high standard as Clipex fencing, with affordability, durability and safety in mind.

The company has launched a new livestock handling crush, adding to its already impressive range of cattle handling facilities – the HDX1100 Series Cattle Crush.

This complements the HDX900 Series – a single-parallel squeeze – which is also available from Clipex.

The crush is great value and loaded with special features to make the job of handling livestock safer and more efficient.

It is constructed with heavy-duty galvanize which makes it ideal for the European climate that can consist of both hot and cold weather conditions.

It has a double-parallel squeeze and a heavy-duty concertina head bail complete with chin bar. There are two head bail handles, front and rear, for safe stock handling.

Clipex managing director, Kevin Lernihan, said that the crush has many safety features – one of which is in fact the head scoop, which is equipped with a layer of rubber to better support the animal’s neck.

“It’s the simplest and one of the best aspects of the crush in terms of safety,” he said.

“It’s quite unique and makes the animal totally powerless.”

The crush operates silently to help keep stock calm, so they can move through efficiently; in total, it weighs approximately 1,100kg.

Additionally, it has a sheeted slide gate, bottom doors, rump bar and full vet section. Anti-bruise rails also keep stock safe from bruising – these rails are completely unique to Clipex.

“The bottom door facilitates suckling and belly trimming etc. while the top door allows access to work on the animal,” Kevin added.

New showroom

Clipex has recently opened a new showroom at its head office in Ennis, County Clare. There, customers can go and try out the products in person before making a purchase.

Exciting new products will be launching in spring 2022. Keep an eye out.

“We are looking forward to all the shows happening in 2022. We’ll be delighted to see all our customers again,” concluded Kevin.

For any queries or to request a quote contact Clipex by phone; 087 191 4360, or via email; [email protected].

