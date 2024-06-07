President Michael D. Higgins has said he would like to see Ireland producing more dairy products to support food security.

The president spoke after being awarded the Agricola Medal, which is presented to international figures who have undertaken “outstanding efforts” in advancing the cause of global food security, poverty alleviation and nutrition.

On receiving his award, the president said that responding to global hunger and the “vindication of the right to food security” should be of “paramount importance”.

“Ireland is doing well in offering transparency and traceability in relation to the food products that it produces,” President Higgins told Agriland.

The president mentioned how multinational food and drink processor, Nestlé adds up to 16% sugar to its after breastmilk product sold in Nigeria and many developing countries.

“Breastfeeding is one of the greatest contributions to a child’s future health,” President Higgins said.

“A group of concerned lawyers are in fact correctly questioning this false advertising that is taking place on our televisions saying about after milk, making claims that are simply untrue,” President Higgins said.

President Higgins on food waste

The president also spoke about food waste and said that Ireland “needs to do a great deal more” about the issue.

He said that while food waste should be reduced, energy from the waste should be produced.

Food waste is estimated to cost the average household €700 a year or €60 per month, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The EPA estimates that Ireland generated 753,000 tonnes of food waste in 2021.

29% of the total comes from households, the same amount comes from the processing and manufacturing sector, 25% comes from restaurants and food service, with the remainder coming from retail and distribution (10%) and primary production (7%).

The Irish government has committed to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030, which is in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals.