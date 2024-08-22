Brian Watton was the first farmer to install Lely robots 24 years ago and since then, over 2,000 robots have been installed to milk cows on the island of Ireland.

There has been huge growth in the demand for automated milking in the Irish market since 2015.

Over 90% of these farms have changed from parlour systems, with the majority of farms in the ROI running spring calving grass-based systems.

The fastest growing segment in the market is farms with a herd size of 180 cows or more, with a significant number of herds now successfully milking over 400 spring calving cows on Lely robots.

Robots

Lely Mullingar and Lely Kilkenny are hosting three open days in Cavan, Galway and Tipperary over the next two weeks to give farmers the opportunity to learn from the experience of farmers that have made the change.

Some choose robots to reduce the labour demands, but many upgraded to allow them graze for longer and get more grass into the cows’ diet. The second open day will take place on the farm of Michael Galvin of Moylough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, H53P213 on August 29

On the day, the Lely team will present actual ICBF figures from their customer base and show how some clients have increased the days at grass by up to 40 days!

They will also look at actual running costs including power, water, chemicals and service costs.

Agenda

Start up experience;

Why robot farms can graze for longer in the shoulders of the year;

Breeding performance;

Actual running and servicing costs;

How robot farms perform – official figures from ICBF;

Farmyard design and building costs;

Grazing infrastructure planning.

The increase in concrete prices and construction costs have led to an increase in the adoption of robotic milking due to the smaller build requirement between a typical two-robot install and a 20-unit parlour. The third open day will take place on the farm of John and Matt Quinlan, Cappa House, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, E21RF67

Surprisingly, in many instances, a two-robot project is working out at a smaller total farm investment when compared to a high spec parlour system.

All events will run from 11:00a.m to 2:30p.m.

Date: August 27, 2024.

Farm name and address: Ronan McCabe, Kiffa, Crosserlough, Co. Cavan, A82HF61.

Replaced his parlour with two Lely A5 robots to milk 109 cows;

Robotic grazing allows cows to graze for longer while doing less damage;

Also works off farm as a carpenter.

Date: August 29, 2024.

Farm name and address: Michael Galvin, Moylough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, H53P213.

Recently installed an underpass;

Changed from a 20-unit parlour to three Lely A5 robots;

Milking 180 cows on AB grazing system with C inside.

Date: September 4, 2024.

Farm name and address: John and Matt Quinlan, Cappa House, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, E21RF67.