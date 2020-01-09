Volkswagens and Gator up for grabs in charity ‘mega draw’ this weekend

A ‘mega draw’ that will see two Volkswagen vehicles, a John Deere Gator and several other prizes given away is set to take place this weekend in Co. Meath.

The draw is being run by Combines 4 Charity to celebrate its 10th birthday this year.

It will be held this Saturday, January 11, at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, in the “Royal County” – with tickets still available right up until 8:00pm on the night.

The money raised from the draw will be donated to a number of worthwhile charities, including: the National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH); children’s charity Barnardos; and the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre (CSC).

“This year, we are super excited to announce that we will be holding a draw for sensational prizes and, as ever, all proceeds raised will be going to support our chosen charities,” Combines 4 Charity said on its website.

A number of other organisations are also getting in on the act to support the group and its chosen charities, including FBD and Meath Farm Machinery.

The 10 prizes (in descending order from the top prize) are: Advertisement A Volkswagen Amorak 3.0 V6;

A Volkswagen T-ROC 1.0;

A John Deere Gator;

€20,000 in cash;

An FBD hotel and resort voucher worth €3,000;

A Brown Thomas gift voucher worth €3,000;

An all-expenses paid trip to the John Deere factory in Germany;

An all-expenses paid trip to the Krone factory in Germany;

A television; and

An Apple iPad.

Tickets can be purchased for €50 (or €45 each if two or more are bought) through the Combines 4 Charity website, or at agricultural supply outlets around the north-east of the country.

Commenting on its association with Combines 4 Charity, a statement from the NRH said:

“We are hugely appreciative of the phenomenal amount of money raised over the years for the NRH Spinal Programme by this inspirational, hard-working group.”

A comment from Barnardos said: “We are so grateful to Combines 4 Charity for its generosity over the past 10 years.”

To learn more about the the draw, visit the Combines 4 Charity website or Facebook page.