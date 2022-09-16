FBD Insurance is returning to the National Ploughing Championships as proud associate sponsors of the event and this year, the company will be offering visitors a chance to win a Honda TRX520FM6 quad bike.

The Honda TRX520FM6 quad bike is a new edition to the Honda Foreman range and comes fully equipped with a 518cc engine, independent rear suspension, manual transmission and power steering.

In addition, its larger engine provides increased power while also having a 600kg towing capability.

This quad bike is perfect for those who are looking for a smooth drive, providing comfort throughout the farming day.

Quad bike safety

New legal requirements regarding quad bike operation under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work (General Application) Regulations will come into effect on November 20, 2023.

These regulations require that all operators of quad bikes in all workplaces have successfully completed a quad bike training course provided by a registered training provider to a QQI standard or equivalent.

Additionally all operators must wear appropriate head protection while operating a quad bike.

To enter: Visit FBD’s stand at the National Ploughing Championships at Row 15, Block 2, Stand 253 – directly opposite the National Ploughing Association (NPA) headquarters. Site manager, Tom Kelly, with FBD representatives on site at Ratheniska, Co. Laois for the launch of the National Ploughing Championships

Family activities

There is something suitable for all ages at the FBD Insurance stand as it hosts a dedicated ‘Kids Zone’ for smaller children.

Here the children can play and take pictures at a photo booth. All visitors are encouraged to strike their best pose.

The Ploughing and FBD: Keeping You Safe child safety wristband project will be an important feature again at this year’s National Ploughing Championships. NPA MD Anna May McHugh, FBD CEO Tomás Ó’Midheach, and local landowner’s children, Michael and Eóin Quigley, and Hayden Hughes

FBD will be distributing over 40,000 wristbands at all of the event entrances, which will allow a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amidst the large gathering.

FBD Young Farmer of the Year

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards are run annually by Macra na Feirme in partnership with the Irish Farmers Association.

The competition was launched in 1999 and has been successful in raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

Competition categories include:

Drystock: Beef and sheep farming;

Dairy;

Optimising land mobility: Collaborative arrangements, shared milking, contract rearing etc;

Other enterprises: Tillage, pigs, poultry, forestry, equine etc.;

Career farm manager.

Additional awards include:

The National Rural Network Biodiversity Award.

The competition is now open for entries; entries close on September 26.

To find out more or to enter, visit Macra or FBD’s stand at the National Ploughing Championships, or click here for further information.

Meet the team

The team of FBD Insurance experts will be on hand at the stand to answer any questions visitors might have on all things related to insurance.

All attendees are encouraged to visit the stand and meet the team for a cup of tea or coffee and a chat.

FBD Insurance Group Ltd trading as FBD Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.