‘Virtual Beef Week’ to focus on different production systems in Ireland

The Teagasc ‘Virtual Beef Week’ will take place from Monday 6 to Friday 10 of July. The latest research results relevant to beef farmers from its Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation centre in Grange, Dunsany, in Co. Meath, will be communicated throughout this week.

‘Building a Sustainable Irish Beef Sector’ is the theme for this Teagasc Virtual Beef Week, which will involve two webinars each day from Monday to Friday. All content, including the 10 virtual events, will be available for farmers to view at: www.teagasc.ie/virtualbeefweek.

The Teagasc Virtual Beef Week is kindly sponsored by FBD Trust.

In addition to the two ‘Virtual Events’ each day, there will be a continuous stream of content over the five days, including short posts; videos; pictures; and stories on the Teagasc Facebook; Twitter; YouTube; and Instagram social media platforms.

Each day of the ‘Virtual Beef Week’ will focus on a different element of cattle production in Ireland, kicking off with suckler production on Monday and dairy calf-to-beef production on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the focus is all on the environmental sustainability of beef production in Ireland.

On Thursday it’s all about grass; growing more of it and managing it effectively. Then, to finish the week, on Friday the challenges facing the sector are addressed in both the morning beef talk and evening [email protected] broadcast.

The midday ‘Beef Talk’ at 12:00pm each day will be available on the Irish Farmers Journal Facebook page, and the Teagasc Facebook page and at: www.teagasc.ie/virtualbeefweek.

The evening [email protected] broadcast can be watched each day on the AgriLand website and on Facebook, or on: www.teagasc.ie/virtualbeefweek.

In this short clip (below), Teagasc’s Pearse Kelly and Paul Crosson outline what will be taking place online during the virtual beef week.