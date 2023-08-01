The prestigious Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition returns to the Virginia Show this year on Wednesday, August 23, to celebrate 40 years since its conception.

And it’s not all that will be celebrated, as this year will be the 80th Virginia Show.

The competition is one of the centrepieces of this year’s special anniversary show.

It involves Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán recognising the breeder of the finest example of the Holstein Friesian breed. Agriculture Minister Charles McConalogue TD with Shane Kelly Corporate Relations Director Diageo Ireland & Aoife Murphy Director of Ingredients at Tirlán; and Robert Murphy Operations Director Baileys Global Operations at the launch of the 2023 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow

Known as the ‘all-Ireland’ for dairy cows, entrants will be battling it out for a share of the €13,000 prize fund – up from the €10,000 offered last year.

Winner of the top title, Overall Champion, will this year receive a €3,000 prize; followed by €1,500 and €800 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively.

Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories, including Junior Cows in their second lactation. The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,550 with first place worth €750.

Shane Kelly, corporate relations director at Diageo Ireland explains: “Baileys is the most-loved cream liqueur with its ingredients firmly rooted in rural Ireland.

“We’re proud to be celebrating 40 years of the Diageo Baileys Cow alongside our partners, Tirlán. The competition at the Virginia show is a focal point for the entire Holstein Friesian breeding community on the island to be recognised for the superior genetics and breeding excellence that go into the dairy herd.”

Aoife Murphy, ingredients director at Tirlán said: “We look forward to welcoming previous and new entrants in County Cavan on August 23.

“Their participation in this competition is the centrepiece of the Virginia Show.

“We look forward to meeting with our family farm milk suppliers too and hearing how they’re working with nature and making changes to reduce their carbon footprint while also improving quality and yields.”

Holstein Friesian breeders have until August 14, to enter the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition, which can be done online by clicking here.

This special event is expected to attract a large crowd this year. Visitors will be able to check out the bovine beauties beforehand in the ‘Baileys Cow Hotel’, catching a glimpse of how they are expertly groomed to look their best before parading in front of this year’s judge, Mark Logan.

Mark is from Co. Down and is no stranger to the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow having won Reserve Champion in 2008. He also worked as an Agriculture student of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Greenmount on the Ballymoney farm of the very first judge of ‘The Baileys’, Bertie Kerr.

Reflecting on his role as judge 40 years later and on the important task ahead, Mark said: “It is an honour to be asked to judge the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow.

“This contest is regarded as the most prestigious within the summer shows’ circuit on the island of Ireland. It consistently attracts only top-class cows.

“I will be looking out for the breeder who can show me the ‘complete package’ in the parade ring. The winning cow in August will have to have it all – balance, dairy strength, quality through the udder and great locomotion.”

Other livestock events to see at the 80th Virginia Show include equestrian, sheep, goat and poultry classes. There will be canine classes for dog lovers too.

Virginia Show

As the show promises to be a fun-filled day out for all, there is also much more to do at the show.

As well as the Diageo Baileys Cow Competition other highlights include:

Chef Adrian cookery demonstrations ;

Fashion show;

History of the show displays;

YouTuber Adrian from ‘I farm we farm’;

Classes in horse, cattle, sheep, poultry, home industries, dogs;

Sheep racing and shearing;

Dog show;

Farm safety simulator.

There will also be over 200 trade stands and stalls selling everything from homemade jams and chutneys knitted garments; creative writing and photograph competitions; fruits and flowers on display, including a ‘best fairy garden’ competition; farm and garden produce, including a ‘kitchen garden’ competition and the ‘Quality Onion All-Ireland Championship Final. Pictures from last year’s Virginia Show

There’ll be a display of items made and grown by members of Men’s Sheds, people in nursing homes and a special education needs section. There’ll also be children’s classes for all age groups.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘Women in Agriculture’. Some of the contributions that women have made to agriculture over the years will be showcased. Virginia Show

The full list of what’s on at this year’s Virginia Show can be found on the Virginia Show website.

Parking at the show is free, and tickets can be purchased online at a discounted price here.

Keep up with everything Baileys Competition on social media here, and everything Virginia Show on social media here.