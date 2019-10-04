Video: Work smarter with Kubota’s M5001 series

Extremely manoeuvrable and capable, the M5001 series is the smart choice for any field or yard task, proving that size doesn’t matter.

Its powerful and economic engine, excellent transmission, high ground clearance and simple controls make the M5001 series a reliable and efficient workhorse designed for everyday farm tasks.

The M5091 95hp and M5111 113hp tractors are powered by Kubota’s own 3.8L, four-cylinder common rail diesel engine (CRS) and includes a host of leading-edge technology to maximise power, performance and end-user comfort and control.

The strict Stage IV final emission regulations are met thanks to Kubota’s innovative combination of market leading technology to produce excellent performance values with optimised fuel efficiency.

Highly efficient, extremely versatile

When designing the M5001 series, Kubota focused on four fundamental aspects that would enable it to successfully carry out any daily job in the field. These were driving convenience, the ease of use, the versatility of the tractor and its manoeuvrability.

Extremely manoeuvrable and agile, the M5001 series features Kubota’s bevel gear drive offering a 55° turning angle and high ground clearance.

Featuring Kubota’s Powershift transmission, with a dual-speed ‘High-Lo’ providing 36 forward and backward gears, this allows farmers and contractors to change gear directly, smoothly and quickly.

Standard features on the gearbox are a creeper range, de-clutch button on the gear lever and new electro-hydraulic power shuttle mounted close to the steering wheel.

Implement work is made easy thanks to the M5001’s category II linkage, offering a maximum lift capacity to 4.1t.

A two-speed 540rpm/540rpm economy PTO is standard fitment, as is a PTO button, mounted on the mudguard; a 540rpm/1,000rpm PTO is available as an option.

Comfortable spacious cab

The spacious and comfortable cabin is designed to provide 360° visibility and features user-friendly controls within comfortable reach for simple and efficient operation.

The LCD dashboard displays working information such as fuel usage and engine-speed memories. Standard features also include air conditioning, an air suspended seat and a sliding roof light for improved loader visibility.

A factory-fitted front loader is available for the M5001 (LA1854) and features a quick coupling system, auxiliary hydraulics and Kubota’s shockless ride system for a smoother loader operation.

Impressively precise

With Kubota’s ISOBUS retrofit terminals and Kubota’s range of implements, the M5001 allows you to work efficiently, cost-effectively and precisely.

Work smarter this season by taking advantage of the M5001’s package of class-leading features, including a free five-year / 3,000-hour extended warranty, delivering total cover for every hour you work.

This is all backed by Kubota’s legendary reliability and first-class nationwide dealer network.

The offer ends November 30. Find out more by clicking here