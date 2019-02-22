Video: Why this Amazone spreader is proving dominant in the Irish market

Since its release last year, the Amazone Z-AV range of spreaders is proving a real hit with Irish tillage and grass men alike. Farmhand, the exclusive Amazone distributor, says that its success is no surprise.

“Irish farmers want a spreader that is accurate, easy to set, easy to clean and easy on fertiliser. The Z-AV ticks all of these boxes,” exclaimed marketing director Stephen Scrivener.

Accurate spread pattern

One grass man who is going into his second season with a Z-AV is Brian Powell from Tipperary.

“We are dairy farmers…and try to grow as much grass as possible. Fertiliser and fertiliser accuracy is of major importance to us,” said Brian.

Thanks to the V-Set vanes on the Z-AV, the overlap spread pattern is forgiving while still being efficient. Each disc has a short and long vane which allows for an even spread in the middle and edge of the field.

Soft Ballistic System (SBS)

The spiral star agitation system on the Z-AV spins at a slow 45rpm, which makes it very easy on fertiliser.

Instead of other systems that push the fertiliser around the shutter, the star pushes material downwards with enough force to maintain a consistent flow but slow enough not to break up the fertiliser.

Ease of use

“The reason we chose an Amazone is because of its ease of operating controls. They’re electronically controlled from the cab, from a panel, allowing you to turn on the ‘left’ or ‘right’ and easily adjust the amount of fertiliser spread – even on the move,” said Brian.

As well as this, Brian’s Z-AV is hydraulically driven which means each disc’s speed can be controlled individually, which aides accuracy.

One-piece hopper

The Z-AV hopper is pressed out of one piece of sheet steel, which means there are no corners or welds for fertiliser to gather. This makes it exceptionally strong.

This is something Brian really appreciates. “It also only has one break in the hopper compared to others which have a few breaks; this makes it easier to wash out and there are less problems with rust,” he said.

Electric Limiter – no fertiliser in the ditch

The Limiter V+ has several settings aimed at ensuring as little fertiliser as possible is wasted in the headlands and ditches.

The system on Brian’s Z-AV allows for variable adjustments (0-100%) or pre-set modes – all from the comfort of the cab.

Ease of a hydraulic folding cover

Like many Amazone spreaders, the Z-AV has a high-quality roller tarpaulin cover. This rolls away and is taut so water doesn’t pool in it.

Brian chose to spec the hydraulic version.

“The hydraulic cover makes it easier to open as it is so tall; it would be very hard to get up on it if it didn’t have it on it but there are ladders either side too,” he said.

Weigh cells and speed

The Z-AV takes a lot of the guesswork out of spreading.

Brian commented, saying: “If you want to change the speed you’re travelling at, it controls the amount of fertiliser going out at the time so you can speed up and slow down and the same amount of fertiliser per hectare is going out.”

The speed reading from the tractor combined with the weigh cells that are constantly calibrating means you can put out exactly what is needed and you won’t run out with acres left to spread.

“With the weigh cells on this machine and the control panel inside the tractor, we’re able to measure how much fertiliser each individual paddock gets and, at the end of the year, we’re able to tell what paddocks got what fertiliser.”

Is the Z-AV for you?

“Originally, we were reluctant to buy a spreader with weigh cells because of the cost…but having had it for the last season, we have seen the major benefits of having it – even down to knowing the amount of fertiliser we spread in each individual paddock.

“We think that it has paid for itself, especially with the cost of fertiliser going up,” commented Brian. “We would never go back.”

