New legislation around the prescription and use of veterinary medicines was introduced in the Republic of Ireland in January 2022. Part of this legislation addresses the challenges of antimicrobial resistance, with the aim to secure public health, animal welfare and environmental protection.

“The legislation also strictly regulates the use of antibiotics for the prevention of disease, so this has an impact on blanket (whole herd) treatment with Dry Cow Intramammaries,” said Maura Langan Norbrook Veterinary Advisor.

“However, treatment of individual animals is still allowed, based on an assessment of risk of mastitis by a veterinary practitioner.”

These assessments will use farm data such as routine milk recordings, or a one-off milk recording, California Mastitis Test or milk culture. Vets will also consider their knowledge of the farm, including the history of mastitis in the herd, culture and sensitivity results and information relating to SCC or milk quality.

Farmers should engage with their vets well in advance of their planned drying off. This will allow enough time for analysis of the data and any additional testing.

Change in approach

In addition, the legislation also protects the role of critically important antibiotics. In 2016, all antibiotics were categorised based on the potential consequences to public health.

The most commonly prescribed DC products fall into one of two categories: Category D and C.

Category D (Prudence) is the go-to group for use as first line treatments. There are a wide range of Dry Cow products in this group that include amoxicillins, cloxacillins and penicillins.

Category C (Caution) should be considered only when there are no antibiotics in Category D that could be clinically effective. Vets are obliged to provide further justification for the use of these products. Included in this category are products containing aminoglycosides and first and second generation cephalosporins.

“For some farms these changes will mean a real change from the approach taken previously,” Maura said.

“Not only because we will be treating fewer cows, but it may also involve a move away from familiar brands.

“Your vet will be able to explain the reasoning behind any changes and also advise you on ways to improve mastitis management during the forthcoming lactation.”

The importance of teat seal

One part of the drying off process that remains unchanged is the use of an internal teat seal. Dry Cow therapy treats existing infection, but teat seal prevents future infection.

Products like Sureseal provide a physical seal between the udder and the environment, thus preventing bacteria entering the mammary gland via the teat canal.

It is important that sealer products are used in all cows whether they are treated with antibiotics or not, as part of a mastitis management plan for the coming lactation.

The correct technique must be used when applying teat seal, to ensure that it forms an effective barrier and also to prevent the introduction of bacteria to the udder.

Proper teat preparation particularly cleaning and disinfection should be carried out prior to the infusion of any intramammary product.

“Whilst much has been written about Selective Dry Cow Therapy in recent years, dairy farms up and down the country will see considerable change this Autumn,” added Maura.

“Vets and milk suppliers are working hard to implement the legislation and protect the use of antibiotics for both human and animal health. By working together, dairy farmers can continue to protect their livelihoods in a sustainable and profitable way.”

Always seek advice about drying off with your veterinary practitioner. For product information about Sureseal, click here.

Information about drying off is also available at CellCheck – Animal Health Ireland.