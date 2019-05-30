Video: Silage trailer detaches from tractor tipping load of grass

As silage season has been in full swing over the past three weeks, contractors in some areas have been reporting a surge in the number of farmers pushing to get their silage cut earlier than previous years.

In light of this, silage contractors have been working ’round the clock’ in an effort to get farmers’ silage saved while avoiding the threatening showers of rain that are crossing the country, albeit that are much welcomed in many areas.

With the challenge at hand, from time to time, accidents can occur which ultimately slow up proceedings for both the contractor and the farmer.

It is important to stress that safety must be paramount even when working under the time constraints that contractors are faced with at this time of year.

In light of the long hours and little rest that contractors have to endure during this time of the year, some safety checks can be ‘put on the long finger’ which ultimately can be a costly mistake.

A farmer in the south of the country sent us this video, which has been circulated widely on social media in recent days, in a bid to show contractors what can happen if a trailer is not securely attached to the tractor.

The farmer noted that a safety chain from the trailer should always be attached firmly to the tractor to prevent incidents like this from occurring.