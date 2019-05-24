Video: Serious about making more milk from forage?

How serious are you about getting more from your forage? Serious enough to re-assess the whole way you make, store and feed your silage?

The good news is you don’t have to do this alone. With a free Cut to Clamp silage audit, Volac can help.

Cut to Clamp is a new initiative from Volac which aims to raise the profile of good silage as a vital part of modern farming, showing how it can really make a difference to overall farm efficiency and profitability.

Volac is offering expert advice and practical tips on six key stages of silage production; cutting; wilting; harvesting; treating; clamping; and feeding, to help farmers understand what they can do on their farm to improve their results.

Over the last 12 months, the Volac team have been out on location with Tom and Karen Holton of Chance Hall Farm, Astbury, Congleton, Cheshire (England).

From the initial consultation with silage expert Darren Ward of Volac, to implementing the changes suggested and right through to the end result, the Volac team have been on-farm.

The video diary highlights features such as:

How a Cut to Clamp audit actually works;

The changes recommended and implemented as a result of it;

The benefits that are starting to be seen.

The ‘Follow the Silage’ series can be found online – here and here – as well as on social media, sharing all new videos which give you a real insight into the Cut to Clamp audit process and, more importantly, the results – consistently better silage.

With over 30 years’ experience in forage, Volac is committed to helping farmers maximise returns from their own land by producing high-quality silage.

