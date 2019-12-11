Video: Irish Angus Cattle Society to host top pedigree show and sale

Ireland’s top pedigree Angus sale of the year is to be held this Saturday, December 14, in the showgrounds of Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

A total of 60 bulls and 34 heifers are catalogued for the day. This includes many prize winners and champions from the summer show season.

All entries are export tested, sire verified, exhibitor bred, bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) negative, myostatin tested and pre-sale inspected.

The show starts at 9:00am with a total of nine show classes. This includes five male classes with an overall champion male and reserve male champion taken from these.

The female section has a total of four showing class with an overall champion and reserve champion female also for these. The show classes are kindly sponsored by Connolly’s Red Mills offering prizes for animals placed first to third in all nine classes.

The sale begins at 12:00pm. A €400 premium is offered to the purchaser of the top-priced bull and heifer. There is also a premium of €200 for the second-highest priced bull and heifer.

Transport from the sale can be facilitated at a reasonable rate and all animals are eligible for export on the day of sale.

Why Angus

Angus is a breed that has grown in popularity over the last number of years because it is a breed that ticks all the boxes.

The importance of traits such as easy calving and short gestation have come into the limelight a lot, moreso in recent years as we try to improve efficiencies at farm level.

With labour being one of the main restrains on many of our productive farms in the country, pollendness in cattle is another labour saver on the farm while also being more welfare friendly.

Lowering the overall carbon output of our production systems is becoming the centerpiece of how we produce cattle in Ireland; with that in mind Angus cattle are an early maturing breed that have the ability to finish off grass-based diet.

Angus meat quality is regarded as one of the best in the world for its high marbling and tenderness, granting a premium to the producer when marketed.