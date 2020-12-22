Video: How a milk tank is made

In a year without agricultural exhibitions and travel restrictions, Mueller and Kingston Refrigeration made a short film that will give the dairy farmer an insight into the planning, manufacturing and installation of a Mueller bulk milk tank.

Mueller and Kingston Refrigeration recorded a short film documenting the various stages of how a milk tank is made, from the factory in The Netherlands to the installation on farms in Ireland.

Mueller and Kingston Refrigeration have a long history of supplying tanks throughout Ireland.

“Kingston Refrigeration specialises in refrigerated food storage. From the fresh milk in the tank to the storage of cheese and other dairy products in large refrigerated store rooms, before being shipped within Ireland and all over the world,” said Evelyn Kingston of Kingston Refrigeration.

Mueller, headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, US, was established in 1940, with additional manufacturing in Groenlo, The Netherlands (pictured above), which is where the video begins.

It all starts with a sheet of stainless steel

In its Netherlands factory, Mueller concentrates solely on the manufacturing of milk cooling and storage, as well as a focus on heat recovery.

This short film takes you through the process of the first stages of constructing a bulk milk tank through to the addition of the wash, cooling control and agitation to the bulk milk tank.

Moreover, it shows the journey from The Netherlands to farms in Ireland and finally the installation of a 28,000L milk silo and a 33,000L indoor milk tank.

Kingston Refrigeration has over 40 years’ experience in milk tank refrigeration.

From its bases in Dunmanway, west Cork, and Freemount, north Cork, the company offers a comprehensive 365-day maintenance service in Cork and Limerick.

