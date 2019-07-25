Video: Escaped bull causes havoc in Ennis

Footage has emerged of the incident which occurred earlier today, Thursday, July 25, of a bull escaping from Ennis Mart, Co. Clare.

The animal, reported by local media outlets to be a bull, injured a man after breaking loose from a pen in the mart this morning.

The footage shows the bull running down the streets of the Co. Clare town being pursued by a number of cars and trailers.

While galloping down the main road, the animal menaces a couple of bystanders, narrowly avoids getting hit by cars at a junction before appearing to collide with one unfortunate individual.

The bystander appears to get back up again when the bull runs off, though it is unclear if any injuries were sustained.

In a brief statement on the incident earlier this evening, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said: “The HSA can confirm that the matter has been reported to the authority and that it is looking into it.”

According to local radio station Clare FM, a bull being unloaded at the mart broke loose from the pen and escaped in the direction of Quin Road.

A man believed to be working in the area tried to stop the bull at the gate of the mart only to be knocked to the ground by the animal, according to the radio station.

The man in question was brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for minor head injuries.

The bull was apparently later rounded up at the back of the Dunnes Stores car-park in the town by a number of people.