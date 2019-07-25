Video: Escaped bull causes havoc in Ennis
Footage has emerged of the incident which occurred earlier today, Thursday, July 25, of a bull escaping from Ennis Mart, Co. Clare.
The animal, reported by local media outlets to be a bull, injured a man after breaking loose from a pen in the mart this morning.
The footage shows the bull running down the streets of the Co. Clare town being pursued by a number of cars and trailers.
The bystander appears to get back up again when the bull runs off, though it is unclear if any injuries were sustained.
In a brief statement on the incident earlier this evening, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said: “The HSA can confirm that the matter has been reported to the authority and that it is looking into it.”
According to local radio station Clare FM, a bull being unloaded at the mart broke loose from the pen and escaped in the direction of Quin Road.
A man believed to be working in the area tried to stop the bull at the gate of the mart only to be knocked to the ground by the animal, according to the radio station.
The bull was apparently later rounded up at the back of the Dunnes Stores car-park in the town by a number of people.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Renault Celtis 446
€24,000
-
Oaten Straw bales
€23
-
Reared Calves for Sale
€250
-
Manitou MLT634-120LSU
Call for price