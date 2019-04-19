Video: All systems go with ‘silage 2019’ at Dublin Airport

A silage fleet has moved in on Dublin Airport today, Friday, April 19, and is in the process of mowing, lifting and drawing away 200ac of grass that surround the runways.

Contracted in by order of Elite Environmental, Tullyallen Agri Services has been called in for the job which is not as straight-forward as it might first seem.

Driving the chopper – a Claas Jaguar 860 – Gordon Healy explained to AgriLand: “It’s slow going. You have to do little bits at a time and you can’t mow too far ahead in case grass blows out on the runways.

There’s a lot of manholes about as well. It’s tricky for the man on the mower trying to keep an eye out for all of them.

Gordon’s brother Stephen has been trusted with a set of (30ft) butterfly Krone mowers – powered by a Massey Ferguson 7626.

Continuing, Gordon added: “Some parts are grand and other parts are very tricky.

“It’s a shocking light crop over at Terminal 1 but it’s a good bit heavier around Terminal 2,” he remarked.

All of the drivers that are drawing the grass out are “under tight security”. Gordon explained: “Everything entering and exiting the area has to be checked and scanned in and out. Every driver has to pull up, get out and walk through a screen.”