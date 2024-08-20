The Veterinary Council of Ireland is the independent statutory body established under the Veterinary Practice Act 2005 (as amended), whose principal function is to regulate the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the interest of animal health, animal welfare and public health.

The council is made up of 19 members, nine elected veterinary practitioners, one elected veterinary nurse and nine appointed members.

Under the Veterinary Practice Act 2005, section 59 provides for regulations to provide for the practice of veterinary medicine by non-registered persons.

This provision would enable persons other than veterinary professionals to treat animals with services, allied yet distinct, from the practice of veterinary medicine.

Such services may include animal physiotherapy, farriery, hoof trimming, pregnancy scanning, and equine dental technicians. The regulations will enable a list of competent persons available to offer such important allied animal services to be developed.

Such regulations are now being developed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in consultation with the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

Accordingly, the Veterinary Council would welcome an opportunity to meet with any pregnancy scanning operators to discuss the proposed draft regulations, in an effort to progress the development of these regulations.

The Veterinary Council invites any person active in pregnancy scanning services, to engage with the council in relation to these proposed regulations.

VCI welcomes contact from any person offering animal pregnancy scanning services in Ireland, by email to [email protected] or telephone 01-6684402 by August 28, 2024.

You can find more information about VCI by clicking here.

Rannpháirtíocht á lorg ag Comhairle Tréidliachta na hÉireann chun dréacht-rialacháin a phlé

Is í Comhairle Tréidliachta na hÉireann an comhlacht reachtúil neamhspleách a bunaíodh faoin Acht um Chleachtais Tréidliachta 2005 (arna leasú), arb é a phríomhfheidhm cleachtas na míochaine tréidliachta agus altranais tréidliachta a rialáil ar mhaithe le sláinte ainmhithe, leas ainmhithe agus sláinte an phobail.

Faoin Acht um Chleachtais Tréidliachta 2005, forálann alt 59 do Rialacháin chun foráil a dhéanamh maidir le cleachtadh tréidliachta ag daoine neamhchláraithe.

Chuirfeadh an fhoráil seo ar chumas daoine seachas gairmeacha tréidliachta cóireáil a dhéanamh ar ainmhithe le seirbhísí, atá gaolmhar ach difriúil, ó chleachtadh na míochaine tréidliachta.

D’fhéadfadh fisiteiripe ainmhithe, crúdóireacht, bearradh crúb, scanachán toirchis, agus teicneoirí fiaclóireachta eachaí a bheith i measc na seirbhísí sin.

Leis na rialacháin beifear in ann liosta a fhorbairt de na daoine inniúla a bheidh ar fáil chun seirbhísí tábhachtacha ainmhithe gaolmhara a thairiscint.

Tá rialacháin dá leithéid á bhforbairt anois ag an Roinn Talmhaíochta, Bia agus Mara i gcomhairle leis an gComhairle Tréidliachta.

Dá réir sin, d’fháilteodh an Chomhairle Tréidliachta roimh deis bualadh le haon oibritheoirí scanacháin toirchis chun na dréacht-Rialacháin atá beartaithe a phlé, d’fhonn forbairt na rialachán seo a chur chun cinn.

Ba mhaith leis an gComhairle Tréidliachta cloisteáil ó aon duine atá gníomhach i seirbhísí scanacháin toirchis, chun dul i dteagmháil leo maidir leis na rialacháin atá beartaithe.

Fáiltímid roimh theagmháil ó aon duine a thairgeann seirbhísí scanacháin toirchis ainmhithe in Éirinn, trí ríomhphost chuig [email protected] nó cuir glaoch ar 01-6684402 faoin 28 Lúnasa 2024.