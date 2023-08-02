Vaccines are an essential part of keeping pigs (and humans) healthy, but the needles associated with immunisation aren’t always appreciated.

For over a decade, significant numbers of Irish pig farmers have embraced the IDAL system of administering intradermal vaccines from MSD Animal Health.

Compared with traditional needle vaccination, the procedure is quicker, less invasive and has been proven to reduce signs of stress, such as squealing, in the pigs being vaccinated.

“Anyone who works with pigs on a daily basis knows the sounds of a contented pig,” explained Aidan Byrne, who recently joined the pig team at MSD Animal Health covering the southern half of the country from Galway in the west to Dublin in east.

“At times of stress, piglets especially will vocalise even if it’s just for a short period.”

IDAL vaccination

The MSD Animal Health range of proven piglet vaccines for PCV2, Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, PRRS and ileitis (Lawsonia) is available in both intramuscular and intradermal presentations to allow maximum flexibility for farmers.

Aidan’s years of experience working on and managing pig farms gives him a unique insight into the benefits of moving to IDAL. Aidan Byrne

“I think farmers really trust that although the mode of application is different, they know that the vaccines will work well – individually and together,” he said.

“Often farmers are reluctant to change vaccines in case they see a dip in performance.”

The IDAL device is available as both single and twin head, allowing multiple vaccines to be given at the same time. It’s possible to mix Porcilis Lawsonia and M Hyo ID Once and administer alongside Porcilis PCV ID using an IDAL twin head where appropriate.

Porcilis PRRS can be given simultaneously using a single head IDAL to the other side of the neck or through the double head when M Hyo vaccine is not needed.

Aidan has also observed that using the IDAL device is popular with the staff on farm.

“Using the IDAL is quicker and easier than traditional intramuscular vaccination and that’s particularly important on larger units,” he said.

“You can vaccinate in the neck area or across the back, so you don’t even have to lift the piglet if you don’t want to.

“Piglets don’t squeal or wriggle so much which makes it a much calmer experience for all concerned.

“Studies have shown that pregnant gilts and sows also showed reduced stress markers when vaccinated with IDAL as opposed to intramuscular, which makes it safer for everyone. I’ve managed to vaccinate 600 sows in an hour whilst they were eating.”

Cost and environmental benefits

There are also potential cost and environmental benefits from not having to purchase or dispose of used needles on farm.

Intradermal vaccination also means no needle breakages in the pigs and no risk of accidental self-injection to staff. There is also no risk of disease transfer between the pigs via the needle.

“Part of my new role is to support farms that are using the IDAL,” Aidan said.

“It’s a really straightforward, easy system to use, but it’s important that the vaccines your vet has prescribed are stored and mixed correctly and that the device itself is properly maintained.

“It’s always good to go back to a farm to check that good protocols are still in place and to train up any new members of staff. If you think you could do with a refresher, contact your vet about arranging a visit.

“Most of all it’s great to get out on all the different farms, meeting the staff and seeing contented, quiet pigs,” he said.

