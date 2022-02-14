Seaweed acts as a prebiotic and can help to enhance livestock production and overall health. It is a natural source of over 60 different minerals, vitamins, trace elements and amino acids, which help to promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Sealac, a Mayo-based company, manufactures organic seaweed supplements for animals. Since farmers have started using the Sealac products they have noticed the number of sick calves or unhealthy calves had dropped significantly, along with reduced veterinary bills and antibiotic use.

They also saw increased weight gains, higher fertility rates and less instances of scour in younger animals.

Some of the benefits of seaweed include that it:

Helps keep animals healthier and more resistant to infection;

Is high in iodine;

Can help to produce thicker, shinier coats;

Stimulates appetite;

Gives enhanced immunity and energy;

Improves digestion;

Strengthens immune system;

Helps to reduce stress at weaning;

Is a natural supplement.

Seaweed products for livestock

Good Gut Health

This is a seaweed powder which can be added to whole milk or milk replacer from birth. It is a natural source of minerals and vitamins which are vital to newborn calves.

As the seaweed is in powder form, it is absorbed easier in the gut and can be beneficial to the growth of good bacteria resulting in a healthier calf. It can also help to reduce scour.

While milk is deficient in many trace elements such as copper, zinc, iron and selenium, these are all naturally present in seaweed.

Sealac Flake

Our seaweed flake is a supplement which can be added to dry meal or silage. It helps to stimulate appetite, improve energy levels and well-being in animals.

It can also help to increase reproduction in animals.

Electrolyte Plus

Is a seaweed-based electrolyte that can rehydrate and replace lost fluids and essential electrolytes. With the added blend of seaweeds, it will help to boost the immune system of the animal, replacing any minerals and vitamins lost, helping them to recover faster. It can be used for the treatment of scour in young animals.

Seaweed contains some of the following minerals, vitamins and trace elements:

Protein: helps to support muscle growth in young cattle;

Copper: is essential for animal growth;

Calcium: is important for many functions such as supporting the nervous system, milk production and bone formation;

Cobalt: animals require cobalt in their diet to produce vitamin B12. Deficiencies can lead to lack of appetite resulting in poor growth;

Magnesium: helps with stress in animals and deficiency can result in lameness and poor reproductive efficiency;

Selenium: is an essential trace element in animal nutrition. It is required for growth and helps aid resistance to disease. It can also help to prevent other health disorders such as mastitis.

For more information on the above products, click here, or contact Jennifer on: 083 446 9749, or [email protected].