Maguire agri-contractors of Clones in Co. Monaghan is to sell off its surplus equipment this weekend, in an auction to be held in Dromore, Co. Down.
Due to business diversification, the directors of the company have appointed Euroauctions to host a clearance sale of agricultural machinery on Saturday, January 21, at its Northern Ireland site, to dispose of surplus stock.
Up-to-date kit
Going under the hammer will be an extensive collection of well-maintained items of agricultural machinery and attachments.
There are nine tractors up for sale, with the oldest registered in 2016, while two loaders, two harvesters and a small selection of grassland equipment, including two round balers, are also available.
Although, by the normal standards of Euroauctions, this sale is a relatively small event, all the items are are said to be in exceptional condition, having been looked after well and fully maintained.
The sale will be a one-day, unreserved sale, where all lots will be sold on the day to the highest bidder with no minimum bids, reserve prices or buy backs.
Bidding can be undertaken in three ways: On-site, online or by pre-bid where a bid may be entered in advance of the auction. The sale starts at 9:30a.m.
