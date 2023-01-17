Maguire agri-contractors of Clones in Co. Monaghan is to sell off its surplus equipment this weekend, in an auction to be held in Dromore, Co. Down.

Due to business diversification, the directors of the company have appointed Euroauctions to host a clearance sale of agricultural machinery on Saturday, January 21, at its Northern Ireland site, to dispose of surplus stock.

Up-to-date kit

Going under the hammer will be an extensive collection of well-maintained items of agricultural machinery and attachments.

There are nine tractors up for sale, with the oldest registered in 2016, while two loaders, two harvesters and a small selection of grassland equipment, including two round balers, are also available.

Advertisement

Although, by the normal standards of Euroauctions, this sale is a relatively small event, all the items are are said to be in exceptional condition, having been looked after well and fully maintained.

The sale will be a one-day, unreserved sale, where all lots will be sold on the day to the highest bidder with no minimum bids, reserve prices or buy backs.

Bidding can be undertaken in three ways: On-site, online or by pre-bid where a bid may be entered in advance of the auction. The sale starts at 9:30a.m.

Below is a gallery of some of the machinery on offer. Click the photos to enlarge.

Mowing and silage

2022 Krone BIG M450 self-propelled mower. Full LED package. Engine hours: 432, cutting hours: 229, acres: 4646

2015 Claas Jaguar 950 4WD forager harvester, 20 knife drum, hydraulic ADJ blower, chute extension. Fitted with year 2018 grass pick-up. Engine hours: 3063, drum hours: 2238

2021 Smyth SC35 Supercube 16t twin-axle silage trailer with sprung draw bar, air and oil brakes, as well as a hydraulic tail door

Tractors

2018 John Deere 6145R 4WD tractor, 55km/h transmission, front and cab suspension, front linkage, air brakes, A/C, 7,126 hours showing on the clock

2017 Massey Ferguson 7726 4WD tractor, front links and power take-off (PTO), air brakes, front and rear suspension, A/C, 8,107 hours

2020 JCB 419S Wheeled loader, 50km/h, Contractor Pro cab, joystick controls, LED lights, A/C and fridge, reversing camera. 1,174 hours

Other items from Maguire agri-contractors

2017 Slurry Kat 2500 gallon single-axle slurry tanker, Doda dual pump, sprung draw bar, 800 tyres

2017 Kuhn HR3004 power harrow with roller