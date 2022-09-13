As little as possible, as much as necessary: The use of low emission slurry spreading (LESS) applicators in Ireland is so critical right now.

Not only does precise application of slurry ensure low emissions, but also efficient fertilisation and the best use of valuable nutrients.

Especially with the price of fertiliser rising, getting the most out of your slurry is essential for saving money and increasing economic efficiency. It means that crops receive the nutrients they require while reducing or eliminating the need for additional mineral fertiliser, which in turn reduces costs.

The right technology allows farmers and contractors to ideally supply their crops with nutrients from the slurry while working cost-efficiently: It’s a win-win application.

Flexible slurry spreading

For this purpose, Vogelsang Ireland provides the UniSpread universal system: A compact LESS applicator for spreading slurry that can be flexibly equipped depending on the area of application.

The universal linkage can be used as dribble bar or trailing shoe, making it ideally suited for use on grassland or crops under cultivation.

The compact and manoeuvrable UniSpread is particularly suitable for fields bordered with hedges and bushes, uneven terrain and Irish-sized slurry tankers.

Thanks to its low weight, robust frame design and powerful ExaCut precision distributor (macerator), the applicator has become internationally popular in recent years. It is suited for new tankers or retrofitted to your existing tankers. The UniSpread is available in working widths of 6m, 7.5m, 9m and 10.5m.

Precise distribution of slurry where it needs to go

For efficiently spreading slurry on grassland and crop land, the UniSpread can be equipped with trailing shoes. These shoes have an integrated coulter that divides the grass/growing crops and deposits slurry to the roots of the plant.

It’s designed to provide an even 6kg of pressure/shoe. So, nutrients are placed close to the roots where they can be optimally absorbed, without contaminating the plants, while also reducing smell.

The UniSpread trailing shoe qualifies for the retrofit grant.

The UniSpread can also be used as a dribble bar system. The rigid end hoses consistently deposits the slurry in evenly spaced strips over the application area. This protects the slurry from the windy Irish conditions as well as the sun and minimises the escape of nutrients.

Both application methods enable even spreading of slurry and optimum use of nutrients.

High distribution accuracy, field-proven technology

The ExaCut distributors (macerator) are the heart of the UniSpread allowing for the ultimate accuracy of slurry distribution to the hoses – it’s best in class at doing this.

Not only is it easy to maintain, but the ExaCut is also developed with the highest quality materials and tried and tested technology like a self-sharpening cutting unit and heavy material separator that easily removes foreign matters such as stones and metal parts.

These features help minimise downtime in the field and achieve an extremely long lifetime in combination with maximum maintainability.

The hoses themselves are made of robust, elastic and UV-resistant material making them ideal for the challenging Irish weather conditions. Depending on your requirements, the system can be chassis mounted to a tanker with a three-point or four-point linkage.

For safe and clean transport on Irish country roads, the UniSpread linkage folds neat and tidy to a width of about 2.5m. The automatic folding end arm ensures compact transport dimensions even in the larger working widths of 9-10.5m.

The transport lock on the frame secures the side arms during transport. A DropStop mechanism also prevents slurry from dripping during transport or on headland.

Whichever version of the UniSpread you choose, the universal LESS applicator allows for the precise spreading of slurry onto soil, ensuring low emissions and best use of nutrients.

