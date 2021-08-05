A new approach to tackling dairy health challenges without antibiotics is helping a Co. Tipperary dairy farm preserve its cow numbers.

The 120-cow Holstein Friesian herd at Killoskehane, near Borrisoleigh, Thurles, is high-performing, but there had been one exception – some animals were prone to repeat cases of mastitis.

Father and son James and Patrick Ryan had used antibiotics to treat the worst offenders, but without success.

Two of these had received a number of treatments but in spite of this, the problem kept recurring, so the Ryans planned to remove these from the herd.

That was before they started using Maycillin, a dairy cow bolus manufactured in Ireland by Mayo Healthcare, now in use widely across the EU.

It allowed the Ryans to retain the cows they thought they would have to cull and there have been multiple other benefits.

No milk withdrawal period

On top of increased cow numbers, since they started using Maycillin in 2020, the farm’s use of antibiotics in the spring-calving herd has reduced significantly.

This gives them peace of mind in the milking parlour because, unlike antibiotics, Maycillin has no milk withdrawal period.

And that means there is more milk to sell so income has increased.

“Having no withdrawal period is a huge plus,’’ said James.

Recurring cases of mastitis have plummeted, he added.

“We have far fewer cases and for cows that do get mastitis we give them two Maycillin boluses and that sorts out the problem.’’

The somatic cell count (SCC) average is now running at 200,000 cells/ml.

Without mastitis to consider, the business of producing milk has become more enjoyable for the Ryans.

“I would not be happy without a spare box of Maycillin in the parlour,’’ Patrick admits.

The herd produces an annual average milk yield of 6,360L/cow at 4.8% butterfat and 3.65% protein with milk supplied to Tipperary Co-op.

The system is mostly grass-based with some zero grazing and concentrates fed at a rate of 1t/cow/year.

Herd health is supported by the Mayo Healthcare Herd Health Program.

As part of this, Mayo Healthcare vet Kiki Nowak visits the farm during the calving season to advise on the control of metabolic disease in close up and transitioning cows and heifers.

